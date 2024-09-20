CA Intermediate, Foundation (January 2025) Exam Dates Confirmed

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially confirmed the examination dates for the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams to be held in the month of January 2025

Friday September 20, 2024

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially confirmed the examination dates for the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams to be held in the month of January 2025.

According to the CA Inter and Foundation schedule released Saturday, ICAI CA Intermediate Group 1 and Group 2 exams will be held as per the following schedule.

ICAI CA Intermediate 2025 Exam Schedule

CA Intermediate Group I: 11th, 13th and 12th January 2025

CA Intermediate Group II: 17th, 19th and 21st January 2025

Candidates should note that CA Intermediate January 2025 will be held as per syllabus contained in the scheme notified by the Council under Regulation 28 F of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988.

ICAI CA Foundation 2025 Exam Schedule

CA Foundation: 12th, 14th, 16th and 18th January 2025.

Candidates should note that CA Foundation January 2025 will be held as per syllabus contained in the scheme notified by the Council under Regulation 25 F of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988.

Candidates should note that in Paper 3 and 4 of Foundation Examination there will not be any advance reading time, whereas in all other papers / exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 PM (IST) to 2 PM (IST).

The CA foundation said in case of composite papers having both MCQs based & Descriptive Question Papers, seal of MCQs based Question Paper shall be opened at 2 PM (IST), in other words there will be no advance reading time for MCQs based Question Papers.

CA Exam Overseas Exam Centres

According to the CA foundation, the CA exam 2025 will be held in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait and Muscat overseas centres.

The foundation said:

The Examination commencement timing at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat Centres will be 12.30 PM i.e., Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 PM. (IST).

The Examination commencement timing at Bahrain, Doha, and Kuwait Centre will be 11.30 AM i.e., Bahrain / Doha / Kuwait local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 PM (IST).

The Examination commencement Timing at Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre will be 2.15 PM Nepal local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 PM (IST).

The Examination commencement timing at Thimpu (Bhutan) Centre will be 2.30 PM Bhutan local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 PM (IST).

CA Exam Application Form Submission

Candidates should note that commencement of submission of online examination application forms for CA Intermediate and CA Foundation January 2025 has not been confirmed by the foundation as yet.

The foundation however said all candidates in respect of Foundation and Intermediate Examinations will be required to apply online at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP) for January 2025 Exam and also pay the requisite examination fee online.

"These forms are based on your eligibility of your course based on announcements and regulations. These forms will be available on SSP, and you are requested to login with your credentials (Username <SRN@icai.org> and password). These Exam forms will be available in SSP effective designated dates as announced on www.icai.org", the foundation said.

The foundation further said the exam date and shedule will not be changed if any of the exam day as per the schedule is declared a holiday.

"There would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Bodies.

