Huge career opportunities in Islamic Finance sector: Top Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

There is a huge career and employment opportunities in the Islamic Banking and Finance sector, a top official of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank said.

Friday September 20, 2024 5:12 PM , ummid.com News Network

Jamia Millia Islamia: There is a huge career and employment opportunities in the Islamic Banking and Finance sector, a top official of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank said.

Ikram Rahman, Head of Product Management, Wholesale Banking Group at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, UAE, and a distinguished alumnus of the Department of Economics of Jamia Millia Islamia said this while delivering a special lecture on “Islamic Banking and Career Opportunities” on 14th September, 2024.

The event, organised by the Department of Economics of the Jamia, was part of the ongoing 'Corporate Lecture Series' aimed at fostering industry-academia linkages, providing students with practical knowledge and industry insights to prepare them for successful careers in the Islamic banking sector.

The lecture session began with a welcome address by Prof. Asheref Illiyan, Head of the Department of Economics, JMI, who underscored the Department’s commitment to experiential learning. He elaborated on the many advantages of Islamic banking, highlighting its relevance.

Ikram Rahman opened his lecture by discussing the dilemma of banking regulation and Sharia compliance within Islamic banks. He emphasized the unique equity-based, interest-free, and profit-and-loss sharing framework of Islamic banking, recalling how it remained resilient during the global financial crisis of 2008, which had a severe impact on conventional banks.

"This demonstrated the adaptability and robustness of the Islamic banking system", he noted.

Rahman further discussed the immense global potential of Islamic banking, not only in Muslim-majority countries but also worldwide.

He highlighted how many conventional banks in non-Islamic countries are introducing Islamic banking counters to attract savings and investments in Sharia-compliant products and companies. With Islamic banking growing at over 8% annually for the past two decades, he expressed optimism about its continued growth.

He encouraged students to explore the vast employment opportunities in Islamic banking and financial sector, outlining the certifications required for proficiency in the field and opportunities for further specialization through global educational institutions.

The session saw active participation from over 65 students from the Departments of Economics, Islamic Studies, and English at JMI, along with faculty members Dr. Zakria Siddique, Dr. Nadeem, and Aqib. Following the lecture, an engaging Q&A session was held, where Mr. Rahman answered a series of thought-provoking questions from the students.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Mohammad Kashif Khan, Placement Coordinator, Department of Economics, JMI. Gaurav Chakraborty and Mohammad Abuzar served as the student coordinators for the session.

