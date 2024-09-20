SC raps Karnataka HC Judge who labelled Mysore Road as Pakistan

The Supreme Court of India Friday rapped Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda of Karnataka High Court who called the Muslim dominated Mysore Road of Bengaluru "Pakistan" and also made misogynistic comment involving a female lawyer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India Friday rapped Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda of Karnataka High Court who called the Muslim dominated Mysore Road of Bengaluru "Pakistan" and also made misogynistic comment involving a female lawyer.

Taking strong objections to the unwarranted comments made by Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda, the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked the Karnataka High Court to submit a report within two days.

The Judge’s comments were made about a month ago during a hearing in a landlord-tenant dispute case about a month ago. The matter however came to light after a video of the courtroom proceedings surfaced on social media yesterday.

“… majority of the schools are run by the so and so, so and so…. So they manage…. You don’t look into… Go to the Mysore Road Flyover. Every auto rickshaw has ten people. It is not applicable (rule of law) as the area from Mysore Road Flyover to till up to the market in Gori Palya is in Pakistan, not in India”, the judge is seen saying this in the video.

“This is the reality”, the judge said.

After this video, social media users dug out another clip wherein the judge is seen making sexist remark in a case involving a female lawyer.

“Why are you telling this? You seem to be knowing everything about him. Tomorrow morning you will tell which colour undergarment he wears”, the judge said.

The judge's comments sparked a massive outrage.

"The reference by Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda to Gori Palya as "Pakistan" reflects a concerning judicial overstep, potentially fueling communal tensions, which is now being politically exploited by right-wing groups to target the Muslim community, rather than addressing the underlying issues of law enforcement and community integration", a social media user wrote.

Taking suo motu cognizance, the CJI led 5-member Supreme Court bench, also comprising of Justices S Khanna, B R Gavai, S Kant, and H Roy, expressed the need for establishing clear guidelines for constitutional court judges regarding their remarks in court.

The Supreme Court bench said when social media plays an active role in monitoring and amplifying courtroom proceedings, there is an urgency to ensure judicial commentary aligns with the decorum expected from courts of law.

"Attention has been drawn to media reports to the comments made by Justice...of Karnataka High Court during the court proceedings. We request the Karnataka High Court to submit a report after seeking instructions from the Chief Justice of the high court," Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

“We may lay down some basic guidelines”, the CJI said directing the Karnataka High Court to submit a report within two days.

