Atishi takes oath as new Delhi Chief Minister

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Saturday (September 21, 2024) took oath as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Atishi became new Chief Minister of Delhi after Arvind Kejriwal announced to step down from the post. Kejriwal took the decision to resign as Delhi CM after he was released from the jail on bail.

43-year-old Atishi Marlena Singh, also known as Atishi Singh or Atishi Marlena or mononymously Atishi, is the youngest woman CM of Delhi.

Besides former Delhi CM Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, Atishi's parents, Tripta Wahi and Vijay Singh, were also present during her oath-taking ceremony held at the Raj Niwas.

Atishi's parents, Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, both are retired Delhi University professors.

Six Member Cabinet

Along with Atishi, five AAP MLAs have also taken oath as cabinet ministers. They are: Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat.

As per the details of the portfolios of the new cabinet released by the CMO, New Delhi CM Atishi will be holding Education, Higher Education, Training and Technical Education, Revenue, Finance, Public Works Department (PWD) and others.

Saurabh Bhardwaj will be Minister of Health, Industries, Social Welfare and others.

Gopal Rai is Minister of Development, General Administration and Environment, Kailash Gahlot is Minister of Information Technology, Home, Transport, and Women and Child Development, Imran Hussain is Minister of Food and Supply, and Mukesh Ahlawat is Minister of Labour, Employment, SC & ST, Land and Building.

