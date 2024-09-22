Anura Kumara Dissanayake wins Sri Lanka Presidential Poll

Sunday September 22, 2024 11:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

Colombo: Anura Kumara Dissanayake has been declared the winner of Sri Lanka's Presidential Election, national Election Commission of the island announced Sunday.

The Marxist-leaning Dissanayake, 55, leader of the People’s Liberation Front (JVP) party and leader of the National People’s Power (NPP) alliance. He won the election with 42.31% of the vote, the Election Commission of Sri Lanka said.

He is the 9th Executive President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Anura Kumara Dissanayake, also known by his initials AKD, was Born on November 24, 1968.

