Beef in Tirupati Laddu and Curious Silence of Cow Vigilantes

Monday September 23, 2024 10:47 AM , Syed Ali Mujtaba

The Hindus in India were shocked to hear the news that their sacred ‘Laddu’ at the Tirupati Temple contains beef, pork, and fish particles. Lab report of samples sent from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to the National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat said:

"The samples certify that beef tallow and animal fat - lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of Ghee which was supplied to Tirumala had 19.7 % of such contents."

This news also shocked the Muslims who are lynched, bruised, and battered in several parts of the country for alleged beef eating.

Muslims are curious as to why cow vigilantes are keeping silent on the beef controversy that erupted at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

That means if Hindus are made to eat beef then it is an act of religiosity and piety but Muslims cannot do that, because for Hindus it’s a sacrilegious act.

The cow vigilantes, on the prowl to kill the Muslims at the slightest pretext for eating beef, are in complete silence about how to defend the Hindus, when they have committed the same sin and whose punishment is death for the Muslims.

The Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh is one of the wealthiest temples in the world. Its net worth is 3 lakh crore Indian rupees. The TTD net worth is more than the capitalization of Wipro, Nestle, ONGC, IOC, and many other companies listed in the Indian stock market. Many state governments in India, approach TTD to lend money on interest to pay salaries to its employees.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust oversees the upkeep of the Venkateswara Temple which receives 50,000 to 100,000 visitors per day. This makes this temple one of the most visited religious sites in the world, attracting 30 to 40 million visitors annually.

The TTD prepares and distributes over 3,50,000 laddus daily to the devotees. The laddus are offered as 'mahaprasadam' to devotees after the Darshan of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy. A simple calculation can tell how many Hindus have been made impure by consuming beef through the ladus.

A firefighting exercise is going on right now, and the blame game is moving in circles with each stakeholder saying I got nothing to do with this controversy.

The first to issue clarification is the TTD saying that the divinity and purity of Srivari laddu is 'unblemished.' It adds that now it has set up a testing laboratory within its premises to avoid such controversy erupting again.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that previous CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for comprising religious ‘purity’ of the Hindus who were forced to consume adulterated ghee that contained beef.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu blamed Jagan Reddy for stopping supplies from his Heritage Dairy, which had supplied Ghee to the TTD earlier.

YSRCP leader Jagan Reddy hit back at Naidu accusing him of politicizing the issue. The ex-Chief Minister has moved the Andhra Pradesh high court to demand an investigation into Naidu's claims, demanding action against him for ‘twisting’ facts.

AR Dairy, a Dindigul-based firm in Tamil Nadu that was short-listed among the five companies to supply Ghee to the TTD is right now at the center of the controversy of supplying adulterated Ghee to the TTD. AR Dairy spokesperson told the media:

"We used to supply ghee to the TTD till June- July but have stopped since then. We supplied only 0.1%, of the total supply made to the TTD from other sources.”

In the same context when the Gujarat lab broke the beef story, some social media users without verifying facts started attacking Amul Dairy for committing such a sacrilegious act.

Amul Diary immediately issued a rebuttal and is now flinging FIRs against the media outlets that went gung-ho against the taste of India Company that brought white revolution in the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an SIT inquiry into the adulterated Ladus being distributed at the Shaivite temple in south India. He is also consulting Hindu priests to do the ‘samprokshana’ (ritualistic purification) seeking forgiveness for the sin of consuming beef.

The Hindu icon Yogi Adityanath and the Haridwar priest gang that has openly given a call to kill Muslims are total sixes and sevens on how to blame Muslims for waging 'Laddu Jihad' in the country.

Trivia: I disguise myself as a saint or anybody on Ghalib and watch the activities of the world.

"Bana kar faqeeron ka hum bhes Ghalib, Tamasha-e-Ahl-e-Karam dekhte hein"

[The writer, Syed Ali Mujtaba, is a journalist. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com. Views are personal.]

