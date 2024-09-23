Watch: German Police chase kid holding Palestinian Flag

In a shocking incident that came to light late Sunday, dozens of German Police Personnel chased and later detained a 10-year-old teen who was holding a Palestinian National Flag even as some Berlin residents tried to stop them.

Monday September 23, 2024 3:10 PM , ummid.com Social Media Desk

The incident occurred at a pro-Palestine rally in the Germany capital, Berlin, Sunday September 23, 2024.

In a video of the incident, German Police Personnel – male and female both, are seen chasing the young kid who was holding the Palestinian National Flag.

The boy is seen running from pillar to post to save himself from the unruly Police personnel.

Suddenly, other participants of the rally and some onlookers surround the scared kid in an attempt to save him from the hostile security personnel.

The Police however did not budge, and detained the kid and took him away in a police vehicle.

Watch Video

The pro-Palestine protest in Berlin Sunday was part of the world wide anger against the far right Zionist regime in the Middle East involved in the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank and other occupied Palestine lands.

Huge Outrage

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) harshly condemned the incident.

"Berlin police detained a 10-year-old boy for carrying a Palestinian flag. Disturbing, shameful, 2024 Germany," said one user.

"Brave Berlin police arrested the most dangerous child in the city. He wanted to use his flag to overthrow the federal government and declare a Palestinian state,” another user wrote in a sarcastic post.

"Berlin police chased a ten-year-old boy. There are no words to say," one more X user said.

The Israeli Occupation Forces have massacred more than 42,000 Palestinians – majority of them women and children, since Oct 7, 2023.

The UN General Assembly in a resolution last week taking note of a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which termed Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands – including Jerusalem, as illegal, asked the Zionist regime to end all its occupation in a year.

