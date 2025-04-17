JEE Main 2025 Result: Direct Link to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is declaring the Joint Entrance Exam Main April 2025 or JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in

Thursday April 17, 2025 11:55 AM , ummid.com News Network

The NTA had conducted the JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, 2025 for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.) and Paper 2A (B. Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) on April 9, 2025.

The exams were held at 531 centers in 285 cities across India and 15 cities abroad.

JEE Main Final Answer Key

After successfully conducting the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam, the NTA had released the Provisional Answer Key on April 11, 2025.

Simultaneously, the NTA asked candidates to challenge the JEE Main Answer Keys and raise objection, if any, before April 13, 2025.

Now, based on the objections raised by the candidates, the NTA will publish the JEE Main Final Answer Key before declaring the final result.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result

The NTA has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to release the JEE Main Session 2 result.

It has, however, said the JEE Main April 2025 will “tentatively” be released on April 17, 2025.

Candidates should, therefore, expect their JEE Main marks and score along with the rank by today evening.

Candidates should note that the JEE Main result will be based on the final answer key. The NTA, hence, releases the final answer key hours before hosting the result on its official website.

JEE Main 2025 Rank List

Candidates should also note that along with the result, the NTA will also release JEE Main toppers list and marks, and their All India Rank (AIR).

The JEE Main 2025 Toppers list is prepared based on the candidates’ score in JEE Main Session 1 and Session 2.

The NTA had conducted JEE Main 2025 Session 1 engineering entrance exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025. The Session 1 result, with list of toppers, was declared on February 11, 2025.

Steps and Link to Check JEE Main result

Go to the official website: " jeemain.nta.nic.in "

" Click on the link marked as "JEE Main Session 2 Result is Live"

Log in using application no and password

Click on the given link to download the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result in PDF

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates should note that their JEE Main Score and AIR Rank will be used for admissions in engineering courses and also to appear for JEE Advanced 2025 held for admissions in IITs and NITs through JoSAA counselling 2025.

