JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Answer Key Out, Result Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on the JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Answer Key, Question Paper and Response Sheet (OMR Sheet) of the students who appeared in the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 and set to declare their results soon

Saturday April 12, 2025 12:50 PM , ummid.com News Network

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on the JEE Main official website "jeemain.nta.nic.in" the Answer Key, Question Paper and Response Sheet (OMR Sheet) of the students, who appeared in the JEE Main 2025 Session 2, and set to declare their results soon.

The NTA said it had conducted the JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, 2025 for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.) and Paper 2A (B. Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) on April 9, 2025.

The exams were held at 531 centres in 285 cities across India and 15 cities abroad.

JEE Main Answer Key Challenge

The NTA released the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Answer Key Saturday and asked the candidates to challenge or raise objections, if any, till 11:50 PM Sunday April 13, 2025.

"No challenge will be accepted after 13 April 2025 (11:50 PM)", the NTA said.

Candidates should note that the JEE Main answer keys published Saturday are Provisional. The NTA will analyse the objections raised by candidates, if any, by subject experts and release final answer key. Candidates should note that the JEE Main result will be based on final answer keys.

How to check JEE Main April 2025 Answer Key

Go to the official website: " jeemain.nta.nic.in "

" Click on the link marked as "Answer Key Challenge for JEE Main Session 2 is Live"

Log in using application no and password

Click on the given link to download the answer key in PDF

Raise objections, if any, before the deadline

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result Date

The NTA will publish the JEE Main April 2025 result any time after April 13, 2025, which is the deadline for submitting the objections to the answer keys.

The NTA has not confirmed the exact date and time to announce the JEE Main Session 2 result and toppers' list. It however said, the result will be declared "by April 17, 2025".

Candidates should note that along with JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result, the NTA will also publish the All India Rank (AIR) of the candidates. The AIR rank will be based on scores of candidates in Session 1 and 2. The JEE Main rank will then be used for admissions in IITs through JoSAA counselling 2025.

The NTA had conducted JEE Main 2025 Session 1 engineering entrance exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025. The Session 1 result, with list of toppers, was declared on February 11, 2025.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.