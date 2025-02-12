JEE Main Session 1 Result 2025: Full List of Toppers

Candidates should note that JEE Main 2025 Session 1 i.e. JEE Main January 2025 session result has been declared today

Wednesday February 12, 2025 1:51 AM , ummid.com News Network

JEE Main Result 2025 Toppers List: As many as 14 candidates, including Ayush Singhal, Kushagra Gupta and Daksh, have emerged as the toppers of JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2025 (JEE Main January 2025) result of which was declared today.

The 14 candidates, who emerged as toppers, scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025 Session 1, also known as JEE Main attempt 1.

Full List of JEE Main 2025 Toppers

Ayush Singhal (Rajasthan) Kushagra Gupta (Karnataka) Daksh (Delhi NCT) Harsh Jha (Delhi NCT) Rajit Gupta (Rajasthan) Shreyas Lohiya (Uttar Pradesh) Saksham Jindal (Rajasthan) Saurav (Uttar Pradesh) Vishad Jain (Maharashtra) Arnav Singh (Rajasthan) Shiven Vikas Toshniwal (Gujarat) Sai Manogna Guthikonda (Andhra Pradesh) Om Prakash Behera (Rajasthan) Bani Brata Majee (Telangana)

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 State-wise Toppers

Along with the list of JEE Main 2025 Session 1 result, All India Rank (AIR) holders, the NTA has also released state-wise toppers list and JEE Main cutoff.

Among them are Majid Mujahid Husain who scored 99.99920 percentile and topped the Madhya Pradesh state, Bashir Ahmad scored 96.19349 percentile to top Ladakh, Muhammad Hamid Ali scored 90.06976 percentile to top Lakshadweep.

Among the JEE Main statewise toppers is also Kamran Bilal Bhat. Bhatt scored 99.89337 to top Jammu and Kashmir.

The NTA also said that a total of 13,11,544 candidates from India and abroad had registered for JEE Main January 2025. Out of them 12,58,136 candidates appeared for the exam with attendance percentage of 95.33%.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2

Candidates who appeared in JEE Main Session 1 can also appear in JEE Main Session 2 to be held in April 2025.

The NTA has started online registration for JEE Main Session 2 from February 01, 2025. The last date of application is February 25, 2025.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 will be held from April 01 to 08, 2025.

