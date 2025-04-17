Meet Rahaf Abu Mayyaleh: The New Addition to Generation17

Friday April 18, 2025 0:04 AM , Falak Athar Faizee

[(Second from R) Rahaf Abu Mayyaleh (File Image: University of Jordan)]

Jordanian Activist Rahaf Abu Mayyaleh is one of the five new Young Leaders who have joined Generation17 – a joint project of Samsung Electronics and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Launched in 2020, Generation17 supports young changemakers driving progress to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the ‘Global Goals.’

In a statement released Monday April 14, 2025, Samsung announced the addition of Brigitta Gunawan of Indonesia, José Francisco Ochoa of Ecuador, Renata Koch Alvarenga of Brazil and Soumya Dabriwal of India besides the Jordanian Activist, Rahaf Abu Mayyaleh.

About Rahaf Abu Mayyaleh

Rahaf Abu Mayyaleh, Who graduated from the University of Jordan, is a climate activist, sustainable technology advocate and founder of IBTKRGO.

IBTKRGO develops eco-friendly educational kits using recyclable materials, including e-waste, to empower youth with digital skills.

Founded in 2017 in Jordan and currently headquartered in Arizona, USA, IBTKRGO is a multinational company dedicated to technological innovation. The company serves the Middle East at large, with a special focus on Jordan.

“At IBTKRGO, we lead the charge in developing digital skills such as computer literacy, programming, robotics, digital manufacturing, IoT, and AI. Our mission is to shape the future of youth by equipping them with the most powerful technological tools to ride the waves of technological advancement”, this is how IBTKRGO introduces on its website.

Rahaf represented Jordan at the Dubai Parties conference in her capacity as the founder of the Forehealth Education Project.

She also participated in the COP28 conference to talk on behalf of the Jordanian youth about their experiences in the environmental field.

She was also nominated by the UNICEF office in Jordan to attend a four-day training on environmental negotiations in November 2023 in the UAE, according to the University of Jordan.

“Green technology is key to a sustainable future, and young innovators have the power to lead this transformation. Through IBTKRGO, I strive to bridge the gap between technology and sustainability, ensuring solutions that serve both people and the planet”, Rahaf Abu Mayyaleh said.

Generation17

Since launching Generation17 in 2020, Samsung and UNDP have supported Young Leaders from across Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North America, addressing critical issues that span all 17 Global Goals.

The partnership has provided these Young Leaders with the latest Samsung Galaxy technology, along with networking and mentorship opportunities, to amplify their stories and advance their work.

The newest cohort, focused on advancing solutions in marine conservation, environmental sustainability, gender equality and quality education, reflects Samsung’s continued commitment to a more equitable future for all.

Samsung and UNDP have partnered to empower Young Leaders — helping them amplify their stories and accelerate their efforts to drive meaningful change in communities across the world.

Additionally, the initiative provides opportunities for Young Leaders to showcase their impact on a global scale.

Among the other new entrants to Generation17 Brigitta Gunawan (Indonesia) is an ocean-climate advocate, José Francisco Ochoa (Ecuador) is a biologist and co-founder of edtech platform Academia del Océano, Renata Koch Alvarenga (Brazil) is Founder and Executive Director of EmpoderaClima and Soumya Dabriwal (India) is Co-founder of Project Baala, a social enterprise addressing menstrual hygiene and reproductive health access through innovative solutions.

[Falak Athar Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

