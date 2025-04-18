CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Result Declared

Friday April 18, 2025 6:08 AM

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exams and candidates scores on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted JOINT CSIR UGC NET on February 28 and March 01 and 02, 2025.

The NTA had published CSIR UGC NET provisional answer key on March 11, with a window for raising objections closing on March 14.

Along with the result and scorecard, the NTA has also released the final answer key.

Steps to check CSIR UGC NET Result

Go to official website: " csirnet.nta.ac.in ".

". Click on the result link given on the home page.

Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on "Submit" button to view your scorecard.

The CSIR UGC NET is held to select candidates for the award of different research fellowship. The exam is held in online mode.

According to the NTA, a total of 2,38,451 candidates had registered for the exam. Of them, 1,74,785 had appeared.

About CSIR UGC NET

Joint CSIR UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.

CSIR and UGC provide Research Fellowships for training in methods of research under expert guidance of faculty members/scientists working in University Department/ National Laboratories and Institutions in various fields of Science.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Fellowship programme is aimed at National Science & Technology Human Resource Development. A large number of JRFs are awarded each year by CSIR to candidates after qualifying the Test conducted by it.

Candidates who qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) should download their e-certificate and prepare necessary documents for verification immediately after the result announcement.

