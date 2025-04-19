ummid logo
'Puncture Pushback': Muslim Professionals give Modi taste of his own pill

In a move indicating the Indian Muslims have finally learned to give habitual liars and unapologetic haters taste of their own pill, Muslim professionals Thursday stormed social media with pictures and ‘tongue in cheek’ one liners to counter PM Modi’s 'fixing puncture' slur

Saturday April 19, 2025 0:34 AM, Social Media Desk

[X timeline screen shot]

In a move indicating the Indian Muslims have finally learned to give habitual liars and unapologetic haters taste of their own pill, Muslim professionals Thursday stormed social media with pictures and ‘tongue in cheek’ one liners to counter PM Modi’s 'fixing puncture' slur.

A day after Narendra Modi, during a rally in Haryana's Hisar, remarked that misuse of Waqf properties had pushed young Muslim men into fixing punctures, Muslim professionals turned the social media into a showcase of defiance and dignity.

They included professionals of all fields and trades. They are doctors, engineers, pilots, scientists, lawyers, professors, IT experts, authors, writers and even government officers. All on duty and capturing glimpses of their work place they demonstrated how Muslims dominate every field and walk of life.

“Nothing, just repairing the punctures in Indian history,” read one post by a historian, pictured mid-lecture.

“Nothing, just giving presentations on how to improve your puncture business,” another wrote tagging a photo of himself addressing a conference room.

“Special puncture repair in OT”, a surgeon posted from inside an operation theatre.

A luxury car owner flaunted the inside of his Audi: “Driving to my puncture repair shop.”

The viral wave, seen widely across X and Instagram, was equal parts satire and assertion. Many users described it as a collective reclaiming of identity in response to what they saw as a demeaning remark coming from none other than the Prime Minister.

Sample some of the trending posts below

(With inputs from Telegraph India)

