'Puncture Pushback': Muslim Professionals give Modi taste of his own pill

In a move indicating the Indian Muslims have finally learned to give habitual liars and unapologetic haters taste of their own pill, Muslim professionals Thursday stormed social media with pictures and ‘tongue in cheek’ one liners to counter PM Modi’s 'fixing puncture' slur

Saturday April 19, 2025 0:34 AM , Social Media Desk

[X timeline screen shot]

In a move indicating the Indian Muslims have finally learned to give habitual liars and unapologetic haters taste of their own pill, Muslim professionals Thursday stormed social media with pictures and ‘tongue in cheek’ one liners to counter PM Modi’s 'fixing puncture' slur.

A day after Narendra Modi, during a rally in Haryana's Hisar, remarked that misuse of Waqf properties had pushed young Muslim men into fixing punctures, Muslim professionals turned the social media into a showcase of defiance and dignity.

They included professionals of all fields and trades. They are doctors, engineers, pilots, scientists, lawyers, professors, IT experts, authors, writers and even government officers. All on duty and capturing glimpses of their work place they demonstrated how Muslims dominate every field and walk of life.

“Nothing, just repairing the punctures in Indian history,” read one post by a historian, pictured mid-lecture.

“Nothing, just giving presentations on how to improve your puncture business,” another wrote tagging a photo of himself addressing a conference room.

“Special puncture repair in OT”, a surgeon posted from inside an operation theatre.

A luxury car owner flaunted the inside of his Audi: “Driving to my puncture repair shop.”

The viral wave, seen widely across X and Instagram, was equal parts satire and assertion. Many users described it as a collective reclaiming of identity in response to what they saw as a demeaning remark coming from none other than the Prime Minister.

Sample some of the trending posts below

Nothing just doing Special puncture repair in OT. https://t.co/Li3U0hRFVw pic.twitter.com/hUhMDT4Fro — shakib khan (@shakibkhan37941) April 16, 2025

My puncture shop is a little small, inshallah will get a bigger one in the future https://t.co/79rko9LWzC pic.twitter.com/1VPYkNWQGU — Broufus (@Broufus) April 17, 2025

Operation theater main #puncture repair ki tyaari pic.twitter.com/LHGSxINMSf — Zahid A Siddiqui زاہد علی صدیقی (@drzasiddiqui) April 16, 2025

Nothing just flying this plane to London after doing Puncture Repair. https://t.co/z87hj2YpAR pic.twitter.com/pQ0WWPsnrO — Puzzled Pilot (@tiredpilot) April 17, 2025

Kuch nahi mai bhi airoplane ko puncture banrounhttps://t.co/Z0llPqvyIh pic.twitter.com/fBtuAouhZ9 — HASSAN(@HassanSiddiqei) April 16, 2025

attended a "Puncture" workshop Hilti Group head office in Liechtenstein, just outside of Zurich, Switzerland #PunctureWala pic.twitter.com/4FZYEkBZrV — Kamal Asif (@Kamalasif) April 17, 2025

So here's my thread about puncture walas doing their work in different countries& India-

1. PhD , IIT Raipur pic.twitter.com/o67ixCJpKY — محمد فیضان علیگ (@Humboldt_Enigma) April 18, 2025

Explaining the step by step guide on how to fix puncture effectively.#PunctureWala pic.twitter.com/NK3viXelm3 — SABIR AHAMED (@sabirahamedgd) April 18, 2025

Kuch Nahin Bro Puncture banane k baad apni Billi ko thoda shayr karane nikla hu https://t.co/hV3EfUY7gr pic.twitter.com/N3nXXfvV5z —MUFASA(@M101Returns) April 18, 2025

Kuchh nhi bro train puncture ho gyi thi .. https://t.co/FNnv7sZp85 pic.twitter.com/noIC22yypM — Adnan Ahmad Khan (@beingAddu764) April 16, 2025

Alhamdulillah



Nothing else just fixing some punctures on application.



Fixing Bugs ❌

Fixing puncture https://t.co/43OhC3SpxS pic.twitter.com/RAdRphzrIr — محمد فیصل (@KalaTheCat) April 17, 2025

Jaldi jaldi yaha puncture theek karta hu fir dusri jagah Jake karunga ! https://t.co/V09uunvq8G pic.twitter.com/RzrHOAk8pB — Maazin(@oo_maaz) April 16, 2025

Kuch nahi bro bas board ke puncture dhund hoon....

Waqf waalo ne galti se saamne students bhaita diye hai... https://t.co/WFDJDOtPck pic.twitter.com/2fzxIkU5lU — Aamir Khan (@AAMIRKHAN313) April 17, 2025

Nothing just fighting for my Puncture shop in High Court! https://t.co/jVwfJNkOeP pic.twitter.com/1TPQ8va5UR — Ash Sha (@ShaikhFromIndia) April 17, 2025

Kuchh nhi bro, Just finalizing few employees for my Puncture shophttps://t.co/AzEELiZnNd pic.twitter.com/6QpqiMXvqu — Luv (@ragnarokluv) April 16, 2025

Kuch nahi bus Puncture lagane walo ke ghar ko Medals and Trophies se bhar diya



Sab Waqf walo ki galti hai.. pic.twitter.com/6cJArhWlco — Dr. Shaaheen (@shaaheen_ansari) April 18, 2025

Nothing bro, just handling a Govt puncture shop...pic.twitter.com/QEyIdB2k3S — Ababeel(@thairan_ababeel) April 17, 2025

Not much else ‘bro’, just a foreign policy discussion in my puncture shop.pic.twitter.com/3ft7PKz7nt — Yusuf A Ahmad Ansari یوسف انصاری (@yusufpore) April 17, 2025

(With inputs from Telegraph India)

