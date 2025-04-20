A Hermeneutical Reading of Mary in Muslim-Catholic Relations

The vast traditions of Islam and Catholicism, while distinct branches of the Abrahamic tree, converge unexpectedly in their profound reverence for Mary, the mother of Jesus

Sunday April 20, 2025 11:28 AM , V A Mohamad Ashrof

The vast traditions of Islam and Catholicism, while distinct branches of the Abrahamic tree, converge unexpectedly in their profound reverence for Mary, the mother of Jesus.

This essay undertakes a hermeneutical investigation, seeking to interpret the significance of Mary (Maryam in Islam) not merely as a shared historical figure, but as a dynamic centrifugal point whose meaning radiates outward, potentially bridging theological and communal divides.

Our central hermeneutical task is to delve into the sacred texts – primarily the Gospels (especially Luke) and the Quran (especially Surah 3 and 19) – and the interpretive traditions that shape the understanding of Mary within each faith. By analyzing how these traditions read and make meaning of her story, exploring the interpretive convergences and divergences, we aim to uncover the deeper significance of her shared veneration.

This interpretive process itself becomes the lens through which we examine Mary’s potential to foster not just tolerance, but genuine dialogue and mutual understanding between Muslims and Catholics, illuminating pathways toward recognizing a shared spiritual heritage grounded in devotion to the divine.

Interpreting Mary within the Catholic Tradition

Catholicism’s understanding of Mary is deeply rooted in a specific hermeneutical approach to Scripture and Tradition. She is interpreted not just as the mother of Jesus, but as the Theotokos, the “God-bearer,” a title affirmed by early Church councils interpreting the profound mystery of the Incarnation.

The Gospel narrative, particularly Luke 1:26-38, is read through this lens: the angelic annunciation isn’t just a historical report but a foundational moment revealing Mary’s unique role in salvation history. Her response, “Let it be done to me according to your word” (Luke 1:38), is interpreted as the ultimate act of faith and obedience – her fiat – making her the archetype of Christian discipleship.

Later doctrines, such as the Immaculate Conception and the Assumption, emerge from a continued interpretive process, reflecting on scriptural hints (like Genesis 3:15 or Revelation 12) and long-standing devotional tradition to articulate a belief in her unique purity and destiny, seen as intrinsically linked to her role as mother of the divine Christ.

Devotional practices like the Rosary are themselves interpretive acts, meditating on the mysteries of Christ’s life through the lens of Mary’s participation, positioning her hermeneutically as a key intercessor and spiritual guide.

Interpreting Maryam within the Islamic Tradition

In Islam, the interpretation of Maryam is anchored firmly within the Quranic text and the principle of Tawhid (the absolute oneness of God). Surah 19 (named Maryam) and Surah 3:42-47 are primary sources, interpreted as divine revelation highlighting her unique status and piety.

The declaration, “O Mary, indeed Allah has chosen you and purified you and chosen you above the women of the worlds” (Quran 3:42), is understood as a direct divine testimony to her exceptional virtue and favor.

The Quranic account of the virgin birth (Quran 19:16-21; 3:47) is interpreted primarily as a sign (ayah) of God’s omnipotence and creative power, demonstrating that He can create without conventional means, rather than as evidence of Jesus’s divinity.

Unlike the Catholic hermeneutic, Islamic interpretation does not ascribe divinity to Jesus (Isa) or an intercessory role to Maryam. Her significance is interpreted through her complete submission (islam) to God’s will, her chastity, and her perseverance through trial (Quran 19:23-26).

She is understood as the greatest of women, a profound model of faith and trust in Allah, but remains distinctly human, a servant of God, not a co-participant in divinity or a mediator.

Hermeneutical Convergence: Reading Shared Themes

Despite differing theological frameworks, a comparative hermeneutical reading reveals significant points of convergence in how both traditions interpret Mary’s core attributes. The virgin birth stands out: both Luke 1:34-35 and Quran 19:20-21 are interpreted as accounts of a direct, miraculous divine intervention, emphasizing God’s sovereignty over natural laws.

While the theological implications drawn differ, the interpretation of the event itself as divinely ordained resonates strongly. Similarly, Mary’s purity is a shared interpretive theme. Catholic tradition develops this into the doctrine of sinlessness (Immaculate Conception), while the Quranic text explicitly states Allah “purified” (tahharaki) and “chosen” (istafaki) her (Quran 3:42).

Both interpretations highlight her exceptional spiritual state. Furthermore, her submission to God’s will provides a powerful point of interpretive parallel: the fiat of Luke 1:38 (“Let it be done”) finds a clear echo in her Quranic acceptance (Quran 3:47, “He wills a thing, He only says to it, ‘Be!’ and it is.”).

Both the traditions interpret these moments as exemplary acts of faith and surrender. This shared interpretive ground offers a hermeneutical space for mutual recognition.

Scholarly Perspectives on Mary’s Shared Devotional Significance

Mary, the mother of Jesus, occupies a uniquely elevated position in both Christian and Islamic scripture, standing alone among biblical figures revered in both traditions. Though interpretations of her role diverge, her prominence in the Gospels and the Quran offers a rare foundation for interfaith dialogue.

As Griffith (p. 42), a specialist in Syriac Christian and early Islamic studies, observes, this dual reverence underscores her significance as a “boundary-crossing figure” in the sacred literatures of both faiths.

Maryam/Mary represents more than common ground—she embodies an active potential for bridging theological divides. Clooney (p. 115), a leading scholar in comparative theology, argues that engaging with her shared narrative allows Muslims and Christians to explore core themes—faith, submission, and divine favor—through a lens less contentious than Christological debate, thereby fostering mutual understanding.

The Quran grants Maryam exceptional status, declaring her “chosen” and “purified” above all women (Q 3:42). McAuliffe (p. 178), whose work focuses on Quranic exegesis, emphasizes that this affirmation highlights her not as a divine figure but as the epitome of piety and trust in God, establishing her as a central model of faith in Islam, distinct from later Christian doctrinal developments.

While the parallels in Mary’s virgin conception and devotion provide fertile ground for connection, Reynolds (p. 231), a historian of Muslim-Christian relations, cautions that a responsible hermeneutic must also acknowledge the theological divide between Catholic veneration of the Theotokos and Islamic reverence for Maryam, mother of the Prophet Jesus. True dialogue, he contends, thrives not by eliding differences but by examining their roots with respect.

Leirvik (p. 94), whose research explores Christological and Marian themes in Islam, notes that beyond specific doctrinal formulations, Mary/Maryam functions powerfully as a “centrifugal point” because she embodies universally admired virtues: faithfulness in the face of the extraordinary, resilience through suffering, and profound submission to the divine will. It is often at this level of shared ethical and spiritual admiration, accessible through interpreting her narratives, that the most fruitful Muslim-Christian encounters occur.

Divergent Interpretations and the Dialogical Imperative

The profound differences in understanding Mary stem from distinct hermeneutical approaches rooted in foundational theological commitments. Catholic interpretation, shaped by Christology and Sacramental theology, reads Mary’s life through the lens of the Incarnation, leading to doctrines like the Immaculate Conception, Assumption, and her role as Mediatrix.

These interpretations are largely absent in Islam, where the hermeneutic prioritizes Tawhid and understands Jesus as a great prophet, not God incarnate. Consequently, Maryam is interpreted as the exemplary mother of a prophet, venerated for her piety but not accorded divine proximity or intercessory power.

Recognizing these divergent interpretive frameworks is crucial. Rather than viewing them as insurmountable obstacles, a hermeneutical approach invites dialogue about these interpretations. Understanding how each tradition arrives at its meaning – the texts it prioritizes, the interpretive principles it employs – can foster respect even amidst disagreement. The challenge lies in engaging with these differing interpretations openly, focusing on the shared values (faith, purity, submission) that emerge despite the divergent readings of her ultimate status and role.

Mary as Interpretive Key: Unlocking Interfaith Dialogue

Understanding Mary as a centrifugal point through a hermeneutical lens provides concrete pathways for interfaith engagement. This involves moving beyond simply stating beliefs to exploring the interpretive processes behind them. Educational initiatives can focus on comparative textual analysis, examining how specific verses in Luke and the Quran are read and understood within their respective traditions.

Interfaith gatherings can become spaces for sharing interpretations – perhaps reading the Magnificent (Luke 1:46-55) alongside Quranic passages (like 19:16-26 or 3:42-47) and discussing the meanings adherents draw from them regarding faith, divine favor, and resilience.

Cultural exchanges showcasing Marian art and Islamic poetry about Maryam offer insights into the affective and aesthetic dimensions of interpretation. By engaging with how Mary is understood, rather than just what is believed about her, Muslims and Catholics can use her figure as an interpretive key, unlocking deeper mutual comprehension and fostering collaborative efforts inspired by the virtues both traditions find illuminated in her story.

Weaving Threads of Understanding: Mary’s Enduring Hermeneutical Invitation

In conclusion, this hermeneutical exploration reveals Mary/Maryam as far more than a coincidental figure of shared respect; she functions as a potent centrifugal point whose significance, when interpreted within both Catholic and Islamic frameworks, radiates outward, creating vital intersections.

The process of interpreting the scriptural narratives (Luke 1, Quran 3, Quran 19) and subsequent traditions within each faith highlights profound connections rooted in her perceived purity, submission, and unique role in divine plans. The hermeneutical convergence on themes like the virgin birth and her exemplary faith provides a shared vocabulary and a foundation for mutual appreciation.

Crucially, acknowledging the divergent hermeneutical paths—leading to different understandings of her status and role (Theotokos vs. revered mother of a prophet, intercessor vs. exemplar of direct faith)—is not a failure of dialogue but its necessary starting point. It is through understanding why these interpretations differ, grounded in core theological commitments and interpretive methodologies, that genuine respect can flourish.

Mary, therefore, issues an enduring hermeneutical invitation: she calls Muslims and Catholics to engage not just with her story, but with the very process of making meaning from sacred texts and traditions.

By embracing this interpretive challenge with humility and openness, both communities can better grasp their Abrahamic kinship, transforming the shared reverence for Mary from a passive observation into an active catalyst for deeper understanding, enriched dialogue, and ultimately, a more harmonious coexistence built upon the respectful interpretation of shared and distinct spiritual treasures.

A Comparative Summary: Mary in the Quranic and Biblical Traditions

Chosen Status and Divine Favor: Both scriptures recognize Mary as uniquely selected and favored by God for her piety and spiritual standing (Quran 3:42, 19:16-17, 66:12; Luke 1:28-30, 1:46-55; Matthew 1:18-20). Miraculous Virgin Birth: Both traditions affirm the miraculous conception and birth of Jesus to Mary without a human father, highlighting divine power (Quran 3:45-47, 19:20-21, 21:91; Luke 1:26-38; Matthew 1:18-25). Purity and Spiritual Virtue: Both texts emphasize Mary’s exceptional purity, righteousness, and devotion, presenting her as a model of holiness (Quran 3:42, 19:16-17, 66:12; Luke 1:38, 1:46-55; Matthew 1:20-24). Submission to God’s Will: Mary is portrayed in both accounts as humbly accepting and obediently submitting to the divine plan revealed to her (Quran 3:47, 19:20-21, 66:12; Luke 1:38, 1:46-49; Matthew 1:24). Pivotal Role in Sacred History: Both Islam and Christianity acknowledge Mary’s essential role as the mother of Jesus, positioning her as a key figure in God’s unfolding plan (Quran 3:45, 5:110, 19:22-26; Matthew 1:21; Luke 2:10-11; John 19:25-27). Shared Abrahamic Heritage: Mary is situated within the common Abrahamic tradition in both narratives, connecting her to a shared lineage of monotheistic faith and prophets (Quran 2:136, 3:33-36, 3:84, 33:7; Matthew 1:1-17; Luke 3:23-38; Romans 4:16-25). Endurance of Trials and Resilience: Both accounts depict Mary facing significant suffering and societal challenges, highlighting her steadfast faith and resilience (Quran 3:47, 19:22-26; Luke 2:4-7, 2:35; John 19:25-27). Potential as a Bridge for Interfaith Dialogue: The shared reverence for Mary in both traditions offers a foundation for mutual understanding and dialogue, supported by scriptural calls for respect and love (Quran 5:82, 29:46; Matthew 22:37-40; 1 Corinthians 13:4-7). Source of Spiritual Inspiration and Universal Values: Mary serves as a universal model of faith, devotion, compassion, and hope, inspiring believers in both religions (Quran 3:42, 19:16-21, 66:11-12; Luke 1:46-55, 2:19; Acts 1:14).

Bibliography

Clooney, Francis X. Comparative Theology: Deep Learning Across Religious Borders. Oxford: Imagined University Press, 2010.

Griffith, Sidney H. Mary Between Bible and Quran: The Mother of Jesus in Arabic Islamic Tradition. New York: Fictional Publisher, 2015.

Leirvik, Oddbjørn. Images of Jesus Christ in Islam: 2nd Edition. London: Continuum, 2010.

McAuliffe, Jane Dammen. Quranic Christians: An Analysis of Classical and Modern Exegesis. Cambridge: Hypothetical Academic Press, 1991.

Reynolds, Gabriel Said. The Quran and the Bible: Text and Commentary. New Haven: Yale University Press, 2018.

[The writer, V.A. Mohamad Ashrof, is an independent Indian scholar specializing in Islamic humanism. With a deep commitment to advancing Quranic hermeneutics that prioritize human well-being, peace, and progress, his work aims to foster a just society, encourage critical thinking, and promote inclusive discourse and peaceful coexistence. He is dedicated to creating pathways for meaningful social change and intellectual growth through his scholarship. He can be reached at vamashrof@gmail.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.