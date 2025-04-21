Developed: World's Fastest Flash Memory Drive

In a groundbreaking advancement, a team of Chinese researchers at Fudan University in Shanghai, has developed a flash memory drive capable of storing data at an unprecedented speed

At a speed of one bit per 400 picoseconds, the new flash memory device - nicknamed PoX or PoXiao or Dawn, has set a new benchmark for semiconductor storage performance.

The development became possible after the Fudan University scientists cracked the code to memory speeds once deemed impossible with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to build the device smaller than a grain of rice, according to South China Morning Post.

Volatile Vs non-volatile memory

A digital device normally has two types of memories – Primary or temporary or volatile memory (SRAM and DRAM), and permanent or non-volatile memory.

Currently available Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) and Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM) typically require 1 to 10 nanoseconds to store a single bit. A picosecond, by comparison, is a trillionth of a second or one-thousandth of a nanosecond.

While volatile memory excels in speed, it loses data once power is cut off, making it unsuitable for low-power or energy-sensitive applications.

In contrast, non-volatile memory like traditional flash retains data without power but falls short of meeting the rapid data access requirements of modern technologies, particularly in Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems.

"2D Dirac graphene-channel flash memory"

The Fudan University researchers overcame this limitation by engineering a two-dimensional Dirac graphene-channel flash memory.

The innovative mechanism has enabled them to break through the longstanding speed barrier of non-volatile data storage and retrieval, according to the details published in journal Nature.

"By using AI algorithms to optimise process testing conditions, we have significantly advanced this innovation and paved the way for its future applications", lead researcher Zhou Peng said.

A peer reviewer for the journal described the work as "original" and added that "the novelty is enough for designing the potential future high-speed flash memory", according to Xinhua.

