Christianity and Islam: The Jesus Connection

This hermeneutical paper explores the shared theological, narrative, and ethical themes between Christianity and Islam, focusing on the figure of Jesus (Prophet Isa in Islam)

Sunday April 20, 2025 8:04 PM , V A Mohamad Ashrof

1. Jesus as a Prophet and Messenger

Both Islam and Christianity revere Jesus as a divinely appointed prophet and messenger, establishing a foundational theological convergence. The Quran identifies Jesus as a prophet sent to the Children of Israel, tasked with delivering divine guidance (Quran 3:49; 61:6). Similarly, the Bible portrays him as a prophetic figure proclaiming God’s kingdom, recognized by his followers as a teacher of divine truth (Matthew 21:11; Luke 7:16). While Christianity emphasizes Jesus’ divinity and Islam upholds his humanity, both traditions affirm his role as a conduit of God’s will (Quran 5:110; John 4:19). This shared acknowledgment of his prophetic mission provides a basis for mutual respect, enabling Muslims and Christians to appreciate their common ground despite doctrinal differences. By focusing on Jesus’ spiritual authority as a bearer of divine revelation, interfaith dialogue can cultivate deeper understanding.

2. The Virgin Birth and Veneration of Mary

The miraculous virgin birth of Jesus and the veneration of his mother, Mary (Maryam in Islam) , represent a profound point of convergence. Both scriptures affirm the virgin birth as a divine sign—the Quran highlights Mary’s purity and God’s power in creating Jesus without a human father (Quran 19:20-21; 3:45-47), while the Bible recounts the annunciation and Mary’s role as God’s chosen vessel (Luke 1:26-38; Matthew 1:18-25). Each tradition elevates Mary’s status, with the Quran dedicating an entire chapter to her (Surah Maryam) and the Bible proclaiming her as “blessed among women” (Luke 1:28-30). This shared reverence for Mary’s piety and her unique role in sacred history fosters interfaith dialogue, offering a unifying symbol of divine grace and devotion that deepens mutual respect.

3. Jesus as the Messiah

Both the Quran and the Bible designate Jesus as the Messiah, a title carrying deep theological significance. In the Quran, Jesus is honoured as al-Masih, underscoring his unique role in God’s plan (Quran 3:45; 4:171). The Bible similarly presents him as the long-awaited Messiah, central to salvation history (Matthew 16:16; John 1:41). While Islamic exegesis interprets this title within the context of prophethood and Christian theology emphasizes his divinity, the shared recognition of Jesus’ messianic identity highlights his extraordinary status (Quran 5:75; John 4:25-26). Additionally, both scriptures use resonant titles for Jesus, such as Word and Spirit. The Quran describes him as a Word from God (Quran 3:45; 4:171), while the New Testament identifies him as the divine Logos (John 1:1-14). These overlapping designations provide a theological bridge for dialogue, inviting reflection on Jesus’ significance while respecting distinct perspectives.

4. Miracles as Signs of Divine Authority

The Quran and the Bible emphasize Jesus’ miracles as affirmations of his divine mandate, despite differing theological frameworks. The Quran presents his miracles—such as healing the sick, raising the dead, and creating birds from clay (Quran 5:110; 3:49)—as signs validating his prophethood. The Bible similarly depicts his acts, like healing and resurrection (Mark 5:35-43; John 11:38-44), as manifestations of God’s power. Although the canonical Gospels do not mention the clay birds, they emphasize extraordinary deeds (Matthew 14:13-21), reinforcing Jesus’ exceptional role. These shared narratives create a point of convergence, enabling discussions on divine endorsement and the significance of Jesus’ mission. By examining these accounts, Muslims and Christians can foster mutual appreciation for his miraculous works.

5. Ethical Teachings and Compassion

Jesus’ ethical teachings, centered on compassion, mercy, and justice, serve as a significant point of convergence between Islam and Christianity. The Quran presents Jesus as a wise and merciful guide, sent to lead his people toward righteousness (Quran 43:63; 5:46), while the Bible elaborates on his moral instructions, particularly in the Sermon on the Mount, emphasizing love, forgiveness, and inner virtue (Matthew 5:1-7:29; Luke 6:20-49). Both scriptures depict Jesus prioritizing the spirit of the law over rigid legalism, urging followers to cultivate true righteousness (Quran 3:50; Matthew 23:23-28). This shared ethical foundation offers a basis for interfaith dialogue and cooperation, fostering a mutual commitment to empathy, justice, and ethical living.

A prime example of this ethical resonance is the New Testament’s Golden Rule—”So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you” (Matthew 7:12). This principle parallels numerous Islamic injunctions on reciprocity and compassion found throughout the Quran, providing common ethical ground. Key examples of this resonance are found in verses such as 83:1-3 (condemning unfair measure), 2:83 (speaking good to people), 4:36 (kindness to various groups), 4:86 (returning greetings well), 5:8 (upholding justice even with adversaries), 16:90 (commanding justice and good conduct), 17:23-24 (kindness to parents), 28:77 (doing good as God has done good), 55:60 (reward for good is good), and 90:17 (mutual advising towards compassion).

The role of Jesus himself in this interfaith dynamic is complex, as highlighted by various scholars. Muslim scholar Seyyed Hossein Nasr emphasizes Jesus’s spiritual significance, describing him as “the prophet of the inward dimension of religion, of the heart” (Nasr, 92), suggesting a bridge between Islamic and Christian spirituality. Conversely, Geoffrey Parrinder notes that while Jesus is “the greatest bond between Christians and Muslims,” he is also “the greatest divide” (Parrinder, 174), reflecting both shared reverence and core theological divergence. Christian theologian Hans Kung acknowledges this tension, affirming that “the Quranic ʿIsa is for Muslims a great prophet who points to the One God, and that is no small matter for Christian theology” (Kung, 341). These perspectives illustrate how Jesus serves as a focal point for interfaith dialogue, simultaneously embodying shared values and highlighting fundamental differences that necessitate careful and respectful engagement.

6. Eschatological Role of Jesus

Both Islam and Christianity share the belief in Jesus’ return at the end of times, a key eschatological convergence. The Quran describes Jesus as a sign of the approaching Day of Judgment (Quran 43:61; 4:159), while the Bible portrays his second coming as a divine judge who will establish justice (Matthew 24:30-31; Revelation 19:11-16). Despite differing theological interpretations, this shared anticipation fosters unity (Quran 4:159; Acts 1:11).

7. Abrahamic Heritage and Monotheistic Roots

The depiction of Jesus in both scriptures is anchored in the Abrahamic tradition, underscoring a shared monotheistic lineage. The Quran presents Jesus as part of the Israelite prophetic succession, affirming the revelations given to Abraham and Moses (Quran 2:136; 3:84), while the Bible portrays him as the fulfilment of Jewish messianic expectations (Matthew 1:1-17; John 4:25-26). Both scriptures emphasize Jesus’ connection to Jewish tradition—the Quran identifies him as a prophet confirming the Torah (Quran 3:50; 5:46), and the Bible declares him the “King of the Jews” (Matthew 2:2). This mutual recognition of earlier prophets (Quran 2:136; Hebrews 11:17-40) reinforces a unified heritage, fostering a sense of kinship and mitigating perceptions of theological discord.

8. Spiritual Strengthening and Divine Support

Both traditions underscore Jesus’ divine empowerment, portraying him as uniquely strengthened by spiritual forces. In the Quran, Jesus is sustained by the Holy Spirit (Ruh al-Qudus), facilitating his miraculous works and prophetic ministry (Quran 2:87; 5:110). The Bible depicts Jesus as imbued with the Spirit of God, particularly at his baptism and throughout his ministry (Matthew 3:16-17; Luke 4:18-19). While Islamic exegesis often views the Holy Spirit as a divine force and Christianity identifies it as part of the Trinity (Quran 2:253; John 14:16-17), the shared emphasis on divine support underscores Jesus’ exceptional role, inviting dialogue on spiritual empowerment.

9. Rejection of Legalism and Embrace of Compassion

Both scriptures depict Jesus as a transformative figure who critiques rigid legalism, calling for a faith rooted in mercy and sincerity. The Quran portrays Jesus as a messenger confirming divine compassion while challenging excessive legalism (Quran 3:50), while the Gospels present him confronting religious leaders for prioritizing ritual over human dignity (Matthew 23:13-36; Mark 7:1-13). Both traditions converge in portraying him as exemplifying love and forgiveness as the core of devotion (Quran 5:110; Luke 6:36-37). This shared ethical vision offers a framework for interfaith engagement, promoting mutual understanding and a more inclusive spiritual ethos.

10. Historical Connections Through Jewish Christianity

The theological interplay between early Jewish Christianity and Islamic thought provides a lens for examining shared heritage. The Quranic portrayal of Jesus as a human prophet (Quran 3:52; 5:112-115) may reflect perspectives of Jewish Christian groups like the Ebionites, who emphasized his prophetic role while upholding monotheism. This aligns with New Testament depictions of early followers maintaining Jewish practices while affirming Jesus’ messianic mission (Acts 2:22; 15:1-29). By tracing these intersections, Muslims and Christians can engage in dialogue about their intertwined origins, fostering appreciation for the complex evolution of their faith traditions.

11. Embracing Shared Reverence

The call for Muslims and Christians to engage with each other’s scriptures is rooted in both traditions. The Quran affirms respect for the “People of the Book” (Quran 29:46), while the Bible emphasizes love and understanding (Matthew 22:37-40). By studying Jesus’ portrayal in both traditions, misconceptions—such as the assumption that Islam diminishes Jesus’ significance or that Christianity overlooks his prophetic role (Quran 5:75; Acts 3:22-23)—can be dispelled.

The shared reverence for Jesus in Islam and Christianity, grounded in their sacred texts, offers a powerful foundation for interfaith dialogue. By recognizing Jesus as a prophet, Messiah, and ethical teacher, both communities can transcend theological differences and embrace their common Abrahamic heritage (Quran 2:136; Hebrews 11:17-40). Muslims and Christians are exhorted to engage deeply with each other’s scriptures, as the Quran encourages respect for the “People of the Book” (Quran 29:46) and the Bible calls for love and understanding (Matthew 22:37-40). This mutual study fosters empathy, dispels misconceptions, and builds bridges of understanding that honour the shared legacy of Jesus and Mary.

Intentional dialogue rooted in these convergences—such as the virgin birth (Quran 19:20-21; Luke 1:26-38), miracles (Quran 5:110; John 11:38-44), and eschatological hope (Quran 43:61; Matthew 24:30-31)—can transform perceptions and promote peaceful coexistence. Religious leaders, scholars, and communities are urged to organize interfaith forums, joint scriptural studies, and collaborative initiatives that highlight these shared narratives. By focusing on Jesus’ unifying role, Muslims and Christians can cultivate a spirit of cooperation, working together to address global challenges such as injustice, poverty, and division, thereby reflecting the compassion and justice Jesus embodied (Quran 43:63; Matthew 5:1-7:29).

Ultimately, the figure of Jesus serves as a beacon of hope for interfaith harmony. Both faiths are called to move beyond polemics and embrace a shared commitment to the ethical and spiritual values Jesus represents, such as mercy, forgiveness, and devotion to God (Quran 5:110; Luke 6:36-37). By fostering dialogue and mutual respect, Muslims and Christians can contribute to a world where faith unites rather than divides, creating a legacy of peace that honours their shared reverence for Jesus and the divine truths he conveyed. Let this be a call to action for all believers to pursue unity, understanding, and collaborative efforts for the common good.

[The writer, V.A. Mohamad Ashrof, is an independent Indian scholar specializing in Islamic humanism. With a deep commitment to advancing Quranic hermeneutics that prioritize human well-being, peace, and progress, his work aims to foster a just society, encourage critical thinking, and promote inclusive discourse and peaceful coexistence. He is dedicated to creating pathways for meaningful social change and intellectual growth through his scholarship. He can be reached at vamashrof@gmail.com]

