Prophet Moses as Catalyst for Interfaith Dialogue

This analysis explores the overlapping narratives of Prophet Moses in the Torah and Quran, not merely as points of commonality, but as dynamic sites where interpretive strategies, commitments to justice, and the potential for mutual understanding converge

Monday April 21, 2025 5:37 PM , V A Mohamad Ashrof

[Interfaith Dialogue between Islam, Judaism and Christianity (Representative Image)]

The figure of Moses (Musa in Arabic) stands as a monumental presence within the Abrahamic traditions of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

While the shared reverence is often noted, a deeper engagement reveals, Moses as a potent catalyst for interreligious dialogue, a foundational archetype for liberation theology, and a rich subject for hermeneutical reflection on how sacred texts are read, interpreted, and applied across communities.

This analysis explores the overlapping narratives of Moses in the Torah and Quran, not merely as points of commonality, but as dynamic sites where interpretive strategies, commitments to justice, and the potential for mutual understanding converge.

By examining Moses through these integrated lenses, we uncover pathways for contemporary faith communities to engage scripture, history, and each other with renewed depth and purpose.

1. The Prophetic Voice: Hermeneutics of Authority and Resistance

Both the Quran and the Bible elevate Moses as a foundational prophet, chosen by God. Hermeneutically, the way this authority is understood shapes its application.

Quranic Interpretation: Moses is presented as a resolute messenger confronting Pharaoh’s tyranny, embodying steadfast monotheism and divine mandate (Quran 7:103-104; 20:9-24). Islamic hermeneutics often reads Moses’ prophetic call as parallel to Muhammad’s, emphasizing continuity in divine guidance and the prophet’s role in challenging unjust power structures—a key liberationist theme. The interpretation focuses on Moses’ unwavering trust in God amidst political peril.

Moses is presented as a resolute messenger confronting Pharaoh’s tyranny, embodying steadfast monotheism and divine mandate (Quran 7:103-104; 20:9-24). Islamic hermeneutics often reads Moses’ prophetic call as parallel to Muhammad’s, emphasizing continuity in divine guidance and the prophet’s role in challenging unjust power structures—a key liberationist theme. The interpretation focuses on Moses’ unwavering trust in God amidst political peril. Biblical Interpretation: Moses is the shepherd liberating Israelites from bondage, mediating divine law, and establishing a covenantal community (Exodus 3:1-10; Deuteronomy 34:10-12). Christian hermeneutics often employs typology, seeing Moses as a precursor to Jesus (Hebrews 3:1-6), interpreting his actions through the lens of Christ’s ultimate liberation. Jewish interpretation emphasizes Moses as the unparalleled lawgiver and leader who embodies the relationship between God and Israel.

Moses is the shepherd liberating Israelites from bondage, mediating divine law, and establishing a covenantal community (Exodus 3:1-10; Deuteronomy 34:10-12). Christian hermeneutics often employs typology, seeing Moses as a precursor to Jesus (Hebrews 3:1-6), interpreting his actions through the lens of Christ’s ultimate liberation. Jewish interpretation emphasizes Moses as the unparalleled lawgiver and leader who embodies the relationship between God and Israel. Dialogue & Liberation: Recognizing these distinct interpretive frameworks is crucial for dialogue. The shared reverence for Moses’ prophetic confrontation with oppression offers common ground for discussing how faith compels resistance to injustice today (a liberationist praxis). The dialogue lies in understanding how each tradition reads and applies this prophetic authority.

2. The Exodus Event: A Foundational Narrative of Liberation

The confrontation with Pharaoh and the Exodus is perhaps the most powerful shared narrative, resonating deeply with liberation theology.

Shared Narrative, Liberative Core: Both Quran (26:10-68; 44:17-33) and Bible (Exodus 7-15) depict divine intervention siding with the oppressed against the tyrannical state. This is not just history, but a theological declaration of God’s preferential option for the marginalized.

Both Quran (26:10-68; 44:17-33) and Bible (Exodus 7-15) depict divine intervention siding with the oppressed against the tyrannical state. This is not just history, but a theological declaration of God’s preferential option for the marginalized. Hermeneutics of Liberation: Reading these texts through a liberation lens means interpreting them not merely as ancient history, but as an enduring paradigm. The plagues, the parting of the sea – these are interpreted as divine acts dismantling oppressive systems. Muslim exegesis highlighting Moses’ reliance on God (Quran 20:77-80) can be read as a model for faith-based resistance.

Reading these texts through a liberation lens means interpreting them not merely as ancient history, but as an enduring paradigm. The plagues, the parting of the sea – these are interpreted as divine acts dismantling oppressive systems. Muslim exegesis highlighting Moses’ reliance on God (Quran 20:77-80) can be read as a model for faith-based resistance. Dialogue & Praxis: This shared story provides a powerful basis for interfaith dialogue focused on social justice. How do our communities interpret the Exodus today? How does it inform our praxis in confronting modern “Pharaohs” – systemic poverty, racism, political oppression? The hermeneutical task is to bridge the ancient text and contemporary struggles for freedom.

3. Divine Law: Hermeneutics of Covenant and Just Community

Moses’ reception of divine law is central, but its interpretation diverges, offering rich ground for hermeneutical dialogue.

Law as Foundation: Both traditions see Moses receiving divine guidance for an ethical community (Quran 2:53; 7:142-145; Exodus 19-20; Deuteronomy 5). The law aims to structure a community distinct from oppressive norms.

Both traditions see Moses receiving divine guidance for an ethical community (Quran 2:53; 7:142-145; Exodus 19-20; Deuteronomy 5). The law aims to structure a community distinct from oppressive norms. Interpretive Frameworks: Islamic hermeneutics often views Mosaic law within a continuum of revelation, perfected by the Quran (Quran 5:44), emphasizing justice and monotheism. Christian hermeneutics traditionally views the Law through Christ, emphasizing fulfilment and transformation (Matthew 5:17-20), often focusing on the ethical core over specific ritual application. Jewish interpretation sees the Torah given through Moses as the enduring covenant shaping all aspects of life.

Islamic hermeneutics often views Mosaic law within a continuum of revelation, perfected by the Quran (Quran 5:44), emphasizing justice and monotheism. Christian hermeneutics traditionally views the Law through Christ, emphasizing fulfilment and transformation (Matthew 5:17-20), often focusing on the ethical core over specific ritual application. Jewish interpretation sees the Torah given through Moses as the enduring covenant shaping all aspects of life. Dialogue, Liberation & Hermeneutics: Dialogue involves understanding how each tradition interprets the purpose and applicability of this divine law. A liberationist hermeneutic asks: How does this law function to protect the vulnerable and promote justice within the community? How do we interpret commandments regarding slaves, strangers, and the poor (Leviticus 19)? This fosters dialogue about building just societies based on shared ethical commitments derived from differently interpreted laws.

4. Miracles: Interpreting Signs of Divine Power and Presence

Moses’ miracles are narrated in both texts, but their interpretation offers insight into theological priorities.

Signs and Wonders: The Quran frames miracles explicitly as ‘signs’ validating Moses’ mission and demonstrating God’s power over creation and human tyranny (Quran 20:17-23; 28:31-32). The Bible presents them similarly as divine endorsements and tools of liberation (Exodus 4:1-9; 14:21-31).

The Quran frames miracles explicitly as ‘signs’ validating Moses’ mission and demonstrating God’s power over creation and human tyranny (Quran 20:17-23; 28:31-32). The Bible presents them similarly as divine endorsements and tools of liberation (Exodus 4:1-9; 14:21-31). Hermeneutics of the Miraculous: How are these miracles read? Are they literal events, symbolic narratives, demonstrations of divine sovereignty, or all of the above? Islamic exegesis often connects them to God’s absolute power, while Biblical interpretation might emphasize God acting within history to save His people.

How are these miracles read? Are they literal events, symbolic narratives, demonstrations of divine sovereignty, or all of the above? Islamic exegesis often connects them to God’s absolute power, while Biblical interpretation might emphasize God acting within history to save His people. Dialogue & Liberation: Discussing the meaning and function of these miracle narratives fosters dialogue about divine intervention and epistemology. From a liberation perspective, these miracles can be interpreted as God empowering the powerless and disrupting the ‘natural’ order of oppression. Dialogue can explore how communities interpret divine power in the face of contemporary challenges.

5. Abrahamic Kinship: A Hermeneutic of Shared Heritage

Situating Moses within the Abrahamic lineage provides a powerful hermeneutic for interfaith relationship.

Genealogy of Faith: Both Quran (3:65-68; 19:58) and Bible (Genesis 17:1-8; Exodus 2:24-25) place Moses firmly within the covenantal story originating with Abraham. This establishes a shared theological ancestry.

Both Quran (3:65-68; 19:58) and Bible (Genesis 17:1-8; Exodus 2:24-25) place Moses firmly within the covenantal story originating with Abraham. This establishes a shared theological ancestry. Intertextual Hermeneutics: Recognizing this connection involves intertextual reading—understanding how texts implicitly or explicitly refer to and build upon one another. Muslim exegesis drawing on Judeo-Christian traditions (Quran 2:124-136) is a prime example of this hermeneutical engagement.

Recognizing this connection involves intertextual reading—understanding how texts implicitly or explicitly refer to and build upon one another. Muslim exegesis drawing on Judeo-Christian traditions (Quran 2:124-136) is a prime example of this hermeneutical engagement. Dialogue & Shared Responsibility: Interpreting ourselves as part of a shared Abrahamic family shifts the dynamic from opposition to kinship. This hermeneutic of connection fosters dialogue based on mutual recognition and shared roots. It can also ground a liberationist call to shared responsibility for embodying the justice and monotheism central to this heritage.

6. The Quest for Wisdom: Hermeneutics of Encounter and Transformation

Moses’ journeys, especially the Quranic narrative with Khidr (Q.18:60-82), offer profound insights into the hermeneutics of divine wisdom and spiritual growth, showcasing the mystical dimensions of prophetic experience.

Seeking Deeper Meaning: The Quranic story portrays Moses learning humility and trusting divine wisdom beyond human logic. The Bible shows Moses learning through direct, sometimes challenging, divine encounters (Exodus 3). Both depict a process of coming to understand God’s ways.

The Quranic story portrays Moses learning humility and trusting divine wisdom beyond human logic. The Bible shows Moses learning through direct, sometimes challenging, divine encounters (Exodus 3). Both depict a process of coming to understand God’s ways. Hermeneutics of Mystery: The Khidr narrative of the Quran, in particular, presents a challenge to conventional interpretation. It requires a hermeneutic that embraces mystery, ambiguity, and divine pedagogy that operates beyond human comprehension. This resonates with liberation theology’s critique of purely rationalist or empirical approaches to truth, affirming experiential and divine knowledge.

The Khidr narrative of the Quran, in particular, presents a challenge to conventional interpretation. It requires a hermeneutic that embraces mystery, ambiguity, and divine pedagogy that operates beyond human comprehension. This resonates with liberation theology’s critique of purely rationalist or empirical approaches to truth, affirming experiential and divine knowledge. Dialogue on Spiritual Paths: Comparing these narratives facilitates dialogue about different modes of divine encounter, the nature of wisdom, and the interpretive process itself. How do we ‘read’ God’s actions in the world, especially when they seem unjust or inexplicable? This shared theme provides a bridge for discussing faith development and the limitations of human understanding across traditions.

7. Ethical Imperatives: From Textual Interpretation to Liberative Praxis

Moses stands as a paramount ethical teacher, calling for submission to God translated into just action.

Ethical Core: Both traditions highlight Moses delivering divine commands focused on justice, righteousness, compassion, and resisting oppression (Quran 5:20-26; 7:159-160; Leviticus 19; Deuteronomy 6:4-9). Submission to God is intrinsically linked to ethical conduct towards others.

Both traditions highlight Moses delivering divine commands focused on justice, righteousness, compassion, and resisting oppression (Quran 5:20-26; 7:159-160; Leviticus 19; Deuteronomy 6:4-9). Submission to God is intrinsically linked to ethical conduct towards others. Hermeneutics of Application: The crucial step is moving from text to action (praxis). How are these ethical principles interpreted and applied today? A liberationist hermeneutic insists that interpreting these texts faithfully requires engagement with contemporary struggles for justice. Parallels drawn by exegetes (Quran 2:83-87; Matthew 22:36-40) are not just theological points, but calls to embody these values.

The crucial step is moving from text to action (praxis). How are these ethical principles interpreted and applied today? A liberationist hermeneutic insists that interpreting these texts faithfully requires engagement with contemporary struggles for justice. Parallels drawn by exegetes (Quran 2:83-87; Matthew 22:36-40) are not just theological points, but calls to embody these values. Dialogue for Joint Action: Recognizing the shared ethical core derived from Moses provides a robust foundation for interfaith collaboration on social justice issues. The dialogue moves from textual comparison to practical application: How can our communities, drawing on these shared interpretations of Mosaic ethics, work together against poverty, discrimination, and other forms of modern oppression?

8. Moses as a Hermeneutic Key for Interfaith Solidarity against Oppression

The figure of Moses, viewed through the lenses of interreligious dialogue, liberation theology, and hermeneutics, transcends mere historical comparison. He becomes a dynamic hermeneutic key unlocking deeper understanding of shared scripture, divergent interpretations, and common commitments.

The Exodus narrative offers a timeless liberation paradigm. The reception of law prompts reflection on the hermeneutics of justice. The prophetic call demands dialogue on resistance.

Engaging Moses requires acknowledging both shared narratives and distinct interpretive traditions. It compels us to ask how we read these texts and why. A liberationist hermeneutic urges us to read them alongside the oppressed, seeking divine guidance for contemporary struggles. An interfaith hermeneutic encourages reading with the other, learning from their interpretations and finding common ground. The Quran’s call to engage the People of the Book respectfully (Quran 29:46) and the Bible’s emphasis on “love your neighbour” (Leviticus 19:18, Matthew 22:39) provide the framework.

Let the legacy of Moses—prophet, liberator, lawgiver, seeker—inspire Muslims, Christians, and Jews not only to study their texts with critical reverence but to engage each other through these texts, fostering solidarity in the ongoing pursuit of justice and peace rooted in shared Abrahamic ideals. The bridge Moses represents is one we must continually interpret, cross, and build upon together.

[The writer, V.A. Mohamad Ashrof, is an independent Indian scholar specializing in Islamic humanism. With a deep commitment to advancing Quranic hermeneutics that prioritize human well-being, peace, and progress, his work aims to foster a just society, encourage critical thinking, and promote inclusive discourse and peaceful coexistence. He is dedicated to creating pathways for meaningful social change and intellectual growth through his scholarship. He can be reached at vamashrof@gmail.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.