Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET 2025 Allotment Results: Link to Check

KCET 2025 Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architecture and Farm Sciences - Karnataka UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment result will be published today on August 01, 2025

Friday August 1, 2025 1:00 AM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET 2025 Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to publish today i.e. Friday August 01, 2025 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in Karnataka UGCET and UGNEET 2025 Provisional Allotment Results of the Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture/Veterinary and others) students who had registered for admission in undergraduate courses for the year 2025-26.

The KEA had earlier published the Mock Allotment released on July 25, 2025 .

Candidates participating in Karnataka UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025 counselling should note that the KCET allotment published today will be Provisional.



Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET 2025 Allotment Date and Time

After the release KCET Mock Allotment Result, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to publish UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025 First Round Allotment (Provisional) result on August 01, 2025.

After releasing the Provisional Allotment Result today, the KEA will publish the Round 1 Allotment Result will be published as per the following schedule:

UGCET 2025 Option Entry: Started on July 08 to 22, 2025 upto 11:59 pm

KCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025 Mock Allotment: July 25, 2025 after 11:00 am

Option Edit/Modify/Rearrange/Delete: July 26 to 29, 2025 up to 05:00 pm

Karnataka UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025 First Round Real Allotment (Provisional): August 01, 2025 after 11:00 am

Karnataka UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025 First Round Real Allotment: August 02, 2025 after 02:00 pm

Candidates should note that seat allotment will be done based on the options submitted by the candidates.

Steps to check KCET 2025 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " kea.kar.nic.in ".

". On the link "08-01 CET 2025 Provisional Allotment Results".

Enter CET Number.

Click on the submit button and proceed to check Mock Allotment Result.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had started from July 08, 2025 through its official website kea.kar.nic.in Option Entry for Engineering, Pharmacy Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture/Veterinary and others).

Candidates should note that college option entry and submission will continue after the mock allotments.

KCET 2025 Seat Matrix

Candidates are also advised to refer the KCET 2025 Seat Matrix published on the official website before proceeding for option and choice filling.

Karnataka UGCET Option and Preference Form filling link is provided to students so that they can submit their college preferences.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted document verification rank-wise before starting choice and option submission.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted UGCET 2025 on April 16 and 17, 2025. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 15, 2025. The UGCET 2025 Karnataka result was announced on May 24, 2025.

The KEA had earlier invited separate application for medical, dental, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy courses as part of UGNEET 2025 counselling in Karnataka.

The KEA also published on its website provisional eligibility list for NEET UG 2025 counselling.

