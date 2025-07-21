Karnataka CET 2025 Mock Allotment Result: Steps, Link to Check



KCET 2025 Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architecture and Farm Sciences, Final Seat Allotment results will be published on July 28, 2025

Monday July 21, 2025 1:42 AM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka UGCET 2025 First Mock Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to publish today i.e. Monday July 21, 2025 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in Karnataka UGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Results of the Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture/Veterinary and others) students who had registered for admission in undergraduate courses for the year 2025-26.

The KEA said for the Mock Allotment released today, the Options entered July 08 to 18, 2025 up to 11:59 pm have been considered.

"The Option Entry will be open till 6:00 PM July 22, 2025", the KEA said.

Candidates participating Karnataka UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025 counselling should note that the KCET allotment published today will be for trial and mock, and not actual.

KCET Allotment 2025 Date and Time

As per the KEA UGCET 2025 Allotment Round 1 schedule, Mock allotment Results will be published on July 21, 2025 after 11:00 AM.

After the release KCET Mock Allotment Result, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will publish UGCET 2025 First Round Allotment result on July 28, 2025.

The round 1 allotment will be done as per the following schedule:

UGCET 2025 Option Entry: Started on July 08 to 18, 2025 upto 11:59 pm

KCET 2025 Mock Allotment: July 21, 2025 after 11:00 am

Option Edit/Modify/Rearrange/Delete: July 21 to 24, 2025 up to 11:59 pm

KCET 2025 First Round Allotment (UGCET 2025 Allotment Result): July 28, 2025 after 11:00 am

Candidates should note that seat allotment will be done based on the options submitted by the candidates.

Steps to check KCET 2025 Mock Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " kea.kar.nic.in ".

". On the link "07-21 CET 2025 Mock Allotment Results".

Enter CET Number.

Click on the submit button and proceed to check Mock Allotment Result.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had started from July 08, 2025 through its official website kea.kar.nic.in Option Entry for Engineering, Pharmacy Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture/Veterinary and others).

Candidates should note that college option entry and submission will continue after the mock allotments.

KCET 2025 Option Edit

Candidates should note that after the release of the UGCET and UGNEET First Mock result, they can change, edit, add, delete, modify ot re-order their options (if any) from July 21 to 24, 2025, the KEA said.

The KEA said students who are seeking admission only in Medical (MBBS) or Dental (BDS) need not log-in to enter the options. "Separate schedule will be published for such students as per MCC schedule", the KEA said.

KCET 2025 Seat Matrix

Candidates are also advised to refer the KCET 2025 Seat Matrix published on the official website before proceeding for option and choice filling.

Karnataka UGCET Option and Preference Form filling link is provided to students so that they can submit their college preferences.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted document verification rank-wise before starting choice and option submission.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted UGCET 2025 on April 16 and 17, 2025. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 15, 2025. The UGCET 2025 Karnataka result was announced on May 24, 2025.

The KEA had earlier invited separate application for medical, dental, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy courses as part of UGNEET 2025 counselling in Karnataka. The KEA also published on its website provisional eligibility list for NEET UG 2025 counselling.

Candidates should note that Karnataka Examination Authority conducts counselling based on KCET 2025 and NEET UG 2025 scores for admission in Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, and Veterinary, Farm Science, Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D), B Sc Nursing and other courses.

