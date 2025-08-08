Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2025 Counselling: New Allotment Date Confirmed



Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has revised the NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule confirming the new date of seat allotment.

DME MP NEET UG Round Allotment

The Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh was supposed to publish the result of the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment (MBBS and BDS only) on August 06, 2025 . The Department, however, postponed it to a new date.

As per the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2025 Round 1 allotment revised schedule, the MBBS and BDS round 1 allotment result will now be published on August 18, 2025.

The candidates, who are allotted seats in Uttar Pradesh Round 1 MBBS / BDS Couselling 2025, should confirm from August 19 t0 23, 2025.

“Date of admission confirmation and reporting at allotted college is Aug 19 to 23, 2025 up to 06:00 PM”, the Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh said.

MP NEET UG 2025 Counseling – Online Registration

Meanwhile, the Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has also started online registration of students who wish to participate in the 2025 medical counseling.

As per the revised schedule, registration window is open from August 07 to 11, 2025, date of Revised State Merit List publication is August 12 whereas the date and time for choice and option submission is August 13 to 15, 2025.

Guidelines for candidates already registered

The Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has also said that the candidates who have already registered as per the Counseling that started on July 21, 2025 should not re-register and re-verify their documents.

"Candidates who are already registered do not require to re-register. Choice submission and edit will be available for all candidates - newly registered as well as already registered, from August 13 to 15, 2025”, the Directorate said.

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh had originally started MBBS and BDS counselling for the year 2025 from July 21. It all also released the NEET UG 2025 Merit List on July 30, simultaneously asking candidates to submit and lock choices from July 31 to August 04, 2025.

