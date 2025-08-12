Thrissur woman lodges complaint after 9 fake voters found at her address



Tuesday August 12, 2025

Thrissur (Kerala): A woman in Thrissur district of Kerala has lodged a complaint alleging 9 votes registered in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at her address were fake.

Thrissur is the only Lok Sabha seat the BJP had won from Kerala in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The seat was won by Actor-turned-politician, Suresh Gopi, who defeated Sunil Kumar of the LDF and K Muraleedharan of the UDF.

Prasanna, in her complaint filed with the District Collector, said nine fake votes were registered using her flat No. 4C, Capital Village Apartments in Poonkunnam without her knowledge.

'A Home with Lone Voter'

Prasanna said she is the only person in the house who votes in Thrissur. She said she came to know about the fake votes after some reporters contacted her for confirmation.

Talking to reporters she said that her family consists of four adults and two children, with the rest of the adults registered to vote in their ancestral village in Poochinipadam.

“We don’t know any of them. We have been living here for four years. It’s not right to add names to our address without our consent,” she said.

"Mahadevapura Model of Vote Chori"

Kerala is the Left and Congress bastion, and despite all its efforts, the BJP was failing to win a single seat in the state. In the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls however Suresh Gopi of the BJP won the seat by over 74,600 votes.

The Thrissur case of fake voters and election manipulation came to light after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in a detailed analysis of Bangalore Central Lok Sabh seat claimed discovery of over 100,000 fake votes in Mahadevapura assembly seat.

Rahul Gandhi said the “ Mahadevapura model of Vote Chori ” was replicated during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in more than 100 seats.

