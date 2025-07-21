Israeli Airstrike on Catholic Church in Gaza and Muslim Leadership



The leadership of the Muslim world has been reduced to mere statements and symbolic meetings, and their deafening silence has not only emboldened Israel but has also exposed its cowardice and apathy on the global stage

Monday July 21, 2025 10:52 AM , Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi

Attack on Gaza’s Catholic Church

Gaza has been drenched in blood for the past 21 months. The deadly weapons supplied to the Zionist state of Israel by the United States have affected every individual in Gaza. Thousands have been martyred, while million have been injured or left disabled. This devastation continues in blatant disregard of international law and the rules of war.

Amid this relentless aggression, Israeli attacks have targeted places of worship and sacred spaces long regarded as symbols of peace, spirituality and refuge. Such actions not only constitute war crimes; but also present a grave test for the conscience of humanity.

In a recent attack, the well-known Catholic Church in eastern Gaza: the Church of the Holy Family (Al-Aailatul Muqaddasah) was subjected to a merciless airstrike. The bombing not only plunged Gaza’s Christian community into mourning, but also shook the conscience of humanitarian circles across the globe.

Details of the Attack

The latest incident of the brutal assault occurred on 17th July 2025, when the Israeli Air Force targeted a well-known and historic Catholic church in eastern Gaza known as the Holy Family Church (Al-Aailatul Muqaddasah).

This devastating attack struck at a center of worship that holds not only deep religious significance but also represents hope, protection and spiritual support for Gaza’s besieged Christian community. The bombing resulted in the deaths of three elderly Palestinian and left at least ten others severely injured, including the church’s pastor, Father Jibril Romanelli.

According to Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense Department, the deceased have been identified as 60-year-old Saad Salama and 80-year-old Fumia Iyad. In a statement filled with grief and anger, Mahmoud Basal said:

“The occupying Israeli forces spare neither Muslims nor Christians. They show no respect for the sanctity of a Masjid or the dignity of a church. Their sole target is the Palestinian people, regardless of their religion or ethnicity.”

The office of the Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem also confirmed the attack, reporting significant damage to the church. As the only Catholic place of worship in besieged Gaza, the Holy Family Church serves not only as a site for religious gatherings; but also stands as a symbol of survival and resilience for the Christian community.

Statements from the Vatican and Christian Leaders

This is not the first time that Israel has targeted churches in Gaza. Historic sites such as the Holy Family Church and St. Porphyrius Church have repeatedly come under Israeli bombardment. These churches have served for centuries as centers of worship, community gathering and refuge for the local Christian population.

The recent attack sparked a strong response from the Vatican. Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church, expressed profound sorrow over the incident, describing it as a “heartbreaking and inhumane act.” He called on the international community to ensure an immediate ceasefire and prioritize the protection of civilians.

The Pope’s statement conveyed deep sympathy for Gaza’s innocent civilians and underscored the critical importance of safeguarding religious sites. His words resonated not only with Christians worldwide; but also stirred the conscience of humanity at large.

Emergency Visit by Christian Leaders to Gaza

Just one day after the attack, two senior Christian religious leaders from Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierre-Battista Bitassala (Roman Catholic Patriarch) and Patriarch Theophilus III (Greek Orthodox Patriarch), led a joint ecclesiastical delegation on an emergency visit to Gaza. This gesture was not only a testament to their deep humanitarian concern but also a powerful symbol of tangible solidarity with the oppressed.

During their visit, the leaders toured the Al-Ahli Hospital, where they met with wounded patients and visited wards treating both Muslim and Christian individuals side by side. Their presence carried a clear message: standing against oppression and injustice is not merely a religious duty but a call of the human conscience.

At the occasion, Cardinal Pierre-Battista Bitassala spoke with heartfelt yet measured words:

“All residents of Gaza, regardless of their religion or background, are entitled to equal human dignity. Targeting places of worship is utterly unacceptable. We call on the international community to intervene immediately and halt these inhumane attacks.”

By transcending religious boundaries to speak of fundamental human rights, his statement elevated the issue from a purely religious standpoint to a universal human appeal.

Patriarch Theophilus III also strongly defended justice and human values in his statement, saying:

“We have not come here only for Christians; but for every human being suffering under oppression. What is happening in Gaza is not only a violation of humanity but a blatant breach of international law.”

His words underscored that the tragedy in Gaza is not merely a conflict of a single nation or religion, but a shared wound of all humanity, where silence itself becomes a crime.

United Nations Condemns Attack

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack. During a press briefing, his spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay stated:

“Attacks on places of worship are unacceptable. Civilians seeking refuge in these locations must be afforded full respect, protection and access to necessary services. Gaza has already suffered immense loss of life. An immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages are now imperative.”

U.S. Response: Another Example of Double Standards

Immediately following the attack on the church, a conversation took place between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Shortly afterward, the White House issued a surprising statement declaring, “Israel is a habitual perpetrator of these attacks.”

While the wording was striking, the statement starkly contrasts with the historical stance of U.S. policy. On one hand, there is criticism of Israel; on the other, decades of unwavering support for its military actions and human rights violations.

This duplicity has transformed the United States from an impartial mediator into a biased accomplice in this crisis. History shows that despite repeated Israeli military operations, desecration of Al-Aqsa Masjid and the deaths of innocent civilians, the U.S. has frequently vetoed or remained silent on United Nations resolutions condemning Israel. In this context, the recent statement does not represent any principled position.

Where is Muslim Leadership?

It is a bitter and heartbreaking reality that nearly all major Masjids in Gaza have been destroyed under relentless Israeli bombardment. There is no safe shelter for children, no sanctuary for the elderly.

Yet, despite this horrific situation, not a single head of state from the Muslim world has set foot in Gaza, nor has any high-ranking envoy visited to express solidarity or compassion. There have been no formal condolences and no forceful stance on international platforms.

The leadership of the Muslim world has been reduced to mere statements and symbolic meetings. It appears they are even incapable of offering words of comfort to the wounded hearts of Palestine’s martyrs.

This deafening silence has not only emboldened Israel; but has also exposed the Muslim leadership’s cowardice and apathy on the global stage. The oppressed Muslims and Christians of Gaza are suffering the dual agony of Israeli aggression and the indifference of the Muslim Ummah. It is a tragedy so stark that even history will bow its head in shame.

Abu Ubaidah’s Statement, a Wake-Up Call to the Ummah’s Conscience

In light of the ongoing assault on Gaza, Abu Ubaidah, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, issued a powerful and emotionally charged statement. He declared:

“We do not absolve anyone of responsibility for the blood being shed in Gaza. Every individual, institution or government that had the capacity to act but chose silence is complicit in this crime, each one according to its influence and ability.”

According to him, the enemy carried out this massacre with full confidence that no one would stand in its way; because it knew that the leaders of the Muslim world would choose silence as their policy. He added bitterly:

“Those from whom we had hope have now abandoned their oppressed brothers.” In the same statement, Abu Ubaidah delivered a deeply emotional warning to the Muslim Ummah: “On the Day of Judgment, we will file our case against you.”

These words are not merely the declaration of a military spokesman, they are a profound knock on the conscience of the entire Muslim world. This is a moment that demands not only reflection on what we have done, but also on the far greater question: What have we failed to do?

Oppression Has Crossed All Limits

The Israeli attack on Gaza’s Church of the Holy Family is not merely an assault on a place of worship, it is a blatant violation of humanity, religious freedom and international law. Just as Masjids have been ruthlessly targeted, churches too have now come under the fire of Israeli aggression.

This attack signals a grim reality: brutality, intolerance and tyranny have surpassed all boundaries. In Gaza today, not only Muslims but also the Christian minority are enduring relentless bombardment, forced displacement and the desecration of their sacred spaces.

Israeli aggression is no longer confined to a single religion or community, it has become a full-scale human catastrophe. And yet, global institutions remain passive, issuing nothing more than formal statements.

Amid this destruction, the apathy, criminal silence and practical failure of the Muslim world’s leadership is even more alarming. Repeated declarations, conference resolutions and condemnations cannot heal the wounds of Gaza’s innocent victims. The time has come for the world, especially the Muslim Ummah, to awaken from its slumber. Against oppression, we need more than words. Courageous, coordinated and concrete action is now essential.

We must replace silence with a voice, inaction with resistance and apathy with a rekindled conscience so that some real path to peace, safety and justice may emerge for Gaza’s innocent children, women and elderly. Otherwise, let it be remembered! History will not forgive us, and future generations will never pardon our crime of silence.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.