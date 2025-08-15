All Eyes on Anchorage in Alaska as Trump, Putin Meet

Friday August 15, 2025 10:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

Anchorage (Alaska): All eyes are on Anchorage in Alaska where President of the United States Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting in a few hours from now.

Trump-Putin meeting today is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am local time (19:30 GMT) Friday August 15, 2025, and will be held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city.

As per the latest update Trump has taken off from Joint Base Andrews outside Washington DC, for Anchorage for the summit with his Russian counterpart.

On the other hand, Putin reached Magadan in Russia’s far-east before taking a 4-hour long flight to Anchorage.

Trump and Putin are meeting to find ways to end the Ukraine war. But, surprisingly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not part of the summit. Nonetheless, Trump had a telecphonic conversation with Zelensky two days ago.

Trump had also held an online meeting via video conferencing with European Union (EU) leaders ahead of his meeting with Putin.

