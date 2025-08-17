Elon Musk makes Grok Imagine free worldwide

X CEO Elon Musk Saturday announced free worldwide availability of Grok Imagine - his latest AI tool which generates high quality videos and images from text prompts

Sunday August 17, 2025 12:06 PM , Mohammed Abdullah Faizee

"Grok Imagine is now free worldwide", Elon Musk announced on social media platform X.

“Grok Imagine is now free worldwide”, Elon Musk announced on social media platform X.

Musk used an AI generated image of himself to make the announcement.

What can Grok Imagine do?

"Grok Imagine revolutionizes content creation with advanced AI technology", the tech giant had said while launching the free AI video and image generator tool.

According to the company, Grok Imagine generates high-quality images across multiple domains and 6-second videos with sound, making the app the ultimate creative platform.

Using the new AI app, internet users can also create realistic portraits, detailed logos, branded content, and artistic styles.

Grok Imagine leverages multiple specialized AI models working in harmony to optimize different aspects of video generation for superior quality.

Grok Imagine Features

The AI tool also provides native support for text and image inputs with image-to-image editing capabilities. Upload existing images and provide text prompts for targeted edits and stylistic transformations.

Using the Grok Imagine app, users can apply artistic styles and visual effects with precision while maintaining the integrity of the original content and motion.

The Grok Imagine app is powered by Aurora's autoregressive architecture that predicts image tokens sequentially, providing tight control over generation process and enabling coherent conditional outputs.

The tool contains multiple modes, with a "Spicy" mode that allows users to generate photos and videos with nudity and sexualized content.

In sum, the Grok Imagine features include High-Quality Image Generation, 6-Second Video Creation, Batch Processing, Advanced Aurora Features, Celebrity & Brand Content Creation, Developer API Access etc.

Users Upbeat

The image and video generation tool Grok Imagine was official released on July 28, 2025 for paid users and was received with great enthusiasm. With free availability of Grok Imagine, its user base is bound to increase manifold.

"Grok Imagine has completely revolutionized my content creation workflow. Using Grok Imagine daily, I can transform creative ideas into engaging content instantly. Grok Imagine's ability to generate perfect clips makes it indispensable for my social media strategy", Victoria Harrison, a Social Media Creator, said.

Digital Marketing Manager, Michael Williams, commented, "Our team relies on Grok Imagine for every marketing campaign now. Grok Imagine lets us rapidly produce high quality promotional content simply by describing our vision. When clients ask how we create so fast, we tell them: Grok Imagine."

[Mohammed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]

