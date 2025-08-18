Oracle integrates OpenAI GPT-5 across database, cloud applications portfolio

Software major Oracle has deployed OpenAI GPT-5 across its database portfolio and suite of SaaS applications

Monday August 18, 2025 9:48 PM , ummid.com News Network

Austin (Texas): Software major Oracle has deployed OpenAI GPT-5 across its database portfolio and suite of SaaS applications.

"By uniting trusted business data with frontier AI, Oracle is enabling customers to natively leverage sophisticated coding and reasoning capabilities in their business-critical workflows", the company said.

Oracle announced deployment of GPT-5 to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle NetSuite, and Oracle Industry Applications, such as Oracle Health and other tools.

Why GPT-5?

GPT-5 is OpenAI's smartest, fastest, and most useful model yet.

GPT-5 has been designed specifically to excel at code generation, editing, and debugging. The AI tool also brings advanced agentic capabilities and sophisticated reasoning to enterprise contexts.

GPT-5 in the API is available in three sizes and provides flexibility and scalability to meet diverse customer needs. It is also available in ChatGPT Enterprise.

Benefits and Advantages

With the deployment of GPT-5, Oracle will help customers enhance multi-step reasoning and orchestration across business processes, accelerate code generation, bug resolution, and documentation and increase accuracy and depth in business insights and recommendations.

Commenting on the Oracle-GPT-5 integration, Kris Rice, senior vice president, Database Software Development, Oracle said the combination of Oracle Database 23ai and GPT-5 will help enterprises achieve breakthrough insights, innovations, and productivity.

"Oracle AI Vector and Select AI together with GPT-5 enable easier and more effective data search and analysis. Oracle's SQLcl MCP Server enables GPT-5 to easily access data in Oracle Database. These capabilities enable users to search across all their data, run secure AI-powered operations, and use generative AI directly from SQL—helping to unlock the full potential of AI on enterprise data", Kris said.

Meeten Bhavsar, senior vice president, Applications Development, Oracle said GPT-5 will bring its Fusion Applications customers OpenAI's sophisticated reasoning and deep-thinking capabilities.

"The newest model from OpenAI will be able to power more complex AI agent-driven processes with capabilities that enable advanced automation, higher productivity, and faster decision making", Bhavsar said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic