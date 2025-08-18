Widespread adoption of Gen AI by game developers: Study

Google Cloud based on a new research revealed that 90% of Games Developers are already using AI in workflows

Cologne (Germany): Google Cloud based on a new research revealed that 90% of Games Developers are already using AI in workflows.

The study conducted by The Harris Poll the findings of which Google Cloud shared at Devcom Developer Conference 2025 Monday, revealed the widespread adoption of Generative (Gen) AI in the games industry and its transformative impact on game development and player experiences.

The study used the feedback from 615 game developers in the United States, South Korea, Norway, Finland, and Sweden, Google Cloud said at the Europe's biggest game developer event.

"97% of respondents believe Gen AI is reshaping the industry, with a majority (90%) already integrating the technology into their workflows", the study revealed.

"In fact, 95% say that AI is reducing repetitive tasks, freeing them up to focus on more strategic and creative concerns. This acceleration is particularly strong in key areas like playtesting and balancing (47%), localization and translation (45%), and code generation and scripting support (44%)", the study said.

The study comes at a time when the industry is grappling with rising development costs, market saturation, and players gravitating toward older games, underscoring the need for continuous innovation.

"Gen AI Driving Innovation"

The study also highlights a significant shift in how developers see creativity and efficiency in the development process, from automating repetitive tasks (95%) to exploring new gameplay possibilities, like developing new mechanics (93%) and new genres (92%).

The research also indicates a strong belief that this technology will fundamentally reshape how games are produced, as 94% of developers surveyed say it is already driving innovation.

"The survey results underscore a clear message: AI is no longer a futuristic concept for the games industry—it's a present-day reality that's driving innovation and changing the very nature of how games are made and played," said Jack Buser, global director for Games, Google Cloud.

"From creating more responsive and immersive player experiences, to accelerating development cycles, generative AI is empowering developers to push creative boundaries and build the next generation of games", Buser added.

Role of AI Agents

AI agents are software systems that use AI to pursue goals and complete tasks on behalf of users.

Developers who are using AI agents are implementing them to create more dynamic and intelligent gameplay with 44% using them for content optimization that adapts to in-game needs, and 38% for dynamic balancing and tuning of gameplay.

Other uses include procedural world generation (37%) and automated content moderation (37%), the study found.

The survey indicates that developers also see AI as a powerful tool for democratization, with a third (29%) believing it can level the playing field for smaller, independent studios to compete with more established players.

"This optimism is balanced by a keen understanding of the challenges of gen AI, such as the cost of AI integration (24%), the need for upskilling staff (23%), and difficulty measuring the success of AI implementations (22%)", the study said.

