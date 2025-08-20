Hajj 2026: Last Date of Advance Haj Amount Payment Extended

The Haj Committee of India has extended the last date of payment of Advance Haj Amount (First Installment of Hajj Amount).

Wednesday August 20, 2025

As per the notification dated August 13, 2025, the last date to pay the Advance Haj Amount was August 20, 2025.

The Haj Committee of India, however, in a notification released today has extended the last date of Advance Hajj Amount payment by five more days.

Last Date of Advance Haj Amount Payment

The Haj Committee of India had conducted online draw or Qurrah on August 13, 2025 and released the list of provisionally selected pilgrims. All provisionally selected pilgrims were asked to make the Advance Haj Amount on or before August 20, 2025.

"All provisionally selected pilgrims will be required to pay the advance Haj amount of Rs. 1,52,300/- latest by August 20, 2025 if their name is in the list of pilgrims released after the Qurrah", the Haj Committee of India said.

In a notification released today, the Haj Committee of India said Advance Haj Amount can be paid till August 25, 2025.

Pilgrims should not that their selection through Qurrah is provisional and will be confirmed only if they pay the Advance Haj Amount of INR 1,52,300/- before the due date.

The last date of payment of Advance Haj Amount for pilgrims who opted for Short Duration Haj (Short Hajj Package) is also August 25, 2025, the Haj Committee of India said.

Hajj Amount Payment Option

As per the Haj Committee notification, options to make Advance Haj Amount and Balanced Hajj Amount is as follows. The payment can be made:

Through E-Payment Facility available on the Haj Committee of India website " hajcommittee.gov.in " or Haj Suvidha App using Credit Card/Debit Card or Net Banking.

" or Haj Suvidha App using Credit Card/Debit Card or Net Banking. Specified Pay in Slip in any branch of State Bank of India or Union Bank of India in the account og Haj Committee of India using Bank Reference Number available on HCoI website against each cover number.

Pilgrims should note that they must mention the unique Bank Reference Number provided to each cover in the deposit receipt.

Last date to submit and upload signed copy of Haj Application Form (HAF) with declaration, copy of pay-in slip/online receipt and medical screening and fitness certificate is August 30, 2025.

Hajj 2026 Waiting List

If a provisionally selected pilgrim fails to pay the advance Haj amount before the last date, pilgrims in Hajj 2026 waiting list will be given chance.

The Haj Committee of India had on August 13, 2026 released the waiting list of 95,336 pilgrims from 11 states who have been included in the wait list.

The wait list pilgrims will be given chance if pilgrims in the provisionally selected list do not make the Hajj amount payment before the due date.

The wait list pilgrims should note that their chance will come as per the waiting list number which starts with "WL".

Hajj 2026 Flight Schedule

The Hajj 2026 Action Plan has not released yet the date and time of inbound and outbound flights from India to Saudi Arabia and vice-versa.

The Haj Committee of India, however, said there will be a total 18 Hajj Embarkations Points. The details of EPs are as under:

1. Srinagar, 2. Gaya, 3. Guwahati, 4. Indore, 5. Jaipur, 6. Nagpur, 7. Delhi, 8. Mumbai, 9. Kolkata, 10. Bengaluru, 11. Hyderabad, 12. Cochin, 13. Chennai, 14. Ahmedabad, 15. Lucknow, 16. Kannur, 17. Calicut 18. Vijayawada

The Haj Committee publishes details of first Haj flight from India and the first return flight from Saudi Arabia in advance along with the complete flight schedule. The Haj flight schedule should be published in due course.

The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

