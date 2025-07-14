Haj Committee announces Short Hajj Package for Indian Pilgrims

The Haj Committee of India has announced Short Duration Hajj Package for the Indian pilgrims in a move that will help working professionals.

Hajj 2026: The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has announced Short Duration Hajj Package for the Indian pilgrims in a move that will help working professionals.

That the government is considering short duration Hajj for the working pilgrims was earlier announced by the Minority Department Minister Kiren Rijiju on July 04, 2025 . The decision was confirmed by the Haj Committee of India in its Haj 2026 Policy released Sunday.

Quota for Short Hajj

The Haj Committee of India's Short Haj scheme will be applicable for 10,000 pilgrims out of its total Hajj quota of 175,025.

"The HCoI may operate a Short Haj Package with a total stay of 20 days in the KSA for a maximum of 10,000 pilgrims. An option for availing this package shall be provided to all applicants at the time of submission of the Haj Application Form (HAF)", the Haj 2026 Policy said.

"Pilgrims who opt for the Short Haj Package and are selected through Qurrah (Randomized Digital Selection) shall be allotted the short duration package, subject to the availability of seats under this package", it said.

The Haj Committee further said that if the number of applicants exceeds 10,000, the final list will be confirmed via draw of lots or Qurrah.

"In case the number of selected applicants opting for the Short Haj Package exceeds 10,000, a separate Qurrah shall be conducted for selection, and a waiting list will be maintained for the remaining applicants", the Haj Committee of India said.

"The package shall not be changed after the submission of H.A.F.", the Haj Committee said.

Hajj 2026 Application

The Haj Committee of India had earlier started receiving Hajj Application Form (HAF) of the pilgrims who wish to travel to Makkah for Hajj 2026 (Haj 1447 H) through its website hajcommittee.gov.in from July 07, 2025. The last date of application is July 31, 2025.

Pilgrims from India performing Hajj this year should note that application form will be accepted online only, either directly or through State Haj Committees, using the Haj Comittee website or Haj Suvidha app.

Ladies aged 45 or above, who wish to go for Haj but do not have a male Mehram and their school of thought (Maslak) permits, are allowed to travel in groups of 4 or more ladies.

Also, a companion is a must for pilgrims aged 65 or above and no pilgrim aged 65 or above will be registered as a lone member under reserved category.

Hajj 2026 Qurrah

If the number of application is more than the Haj committee quota, the final list will be prepared by centralised computerised Qurrah or draw of lots.

"The Qurrah shall be conducted by the HCoI online based on randomisation. The date and other details of Qurrah shall be publicized by HCoI. Immediately after Qurrah, the selected and waitlisted applicants will be informed by HCoI", the Haj Committe said.

A separate Qurrah (draw of lots) of non-selected covers shall be held State- wise/UT-wise in the State/UT that receives Haj applications in excess of its quota to allocate a wait list number to all such covers.

"The confirmation of seats with respect to wait-listed pilgrims shall be communicated by the respective State Haj Committee/UT Haj Committee as and when a vacancy arises due to the cancellation of the journey by the selected pilgrims", the Haj Committee said.

Hajj 2026 Embarkation Points

Last year, there were a total of 20 Embarkation Points (EPs) for Hajj 2025 as against 21 in 2024. The number of Haj embarkation points for Hajj 2026 has been reduced to 17.

The pilgrims will be required to give two preferences for EP in order of priority.

The details of EPs are as under:

1. Srinagar, 2. Gaya, 3. Guwahati, 4. Indore, 5. Jaipur, 6. Nagpur, 7. Delhi, 8. Mumbai, 9. Kolkata, 10. Bengaluru, 11. Hyderabad, 12. Cochin, 13. Chennai, 14. Ahmedabad, 15. Lucknow, 16. Kannur, 17. Calicut

Bhopal, Vijayawada and Aurangabad Embarkation Points are not in the list.

In case of number of passengers travelling from an EP goes above or below the economic operation of the air charter services, MoMA reserves the right to reallocate the passengers to any other EP in the interest of smooth air charter operations and air safety protocols, the HCoI said.

The Haj flight schedule will be published in due course.

The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

