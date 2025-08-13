Hajj 2026: 95,336 Pilgrims in Waiting List after Qurrah

A total of 95,336 pilgrims from 11 Indian states have been put in Haj 2026 Waiting List after the Hajj Qurrah or Draw of lots done at Haj Committee of India Wednesday August 13, 2025

Wednesday August 13, 2025 7:03 PM , ummid.com News Network

Haj 2026 Waiting List: A total of 95,336 pilgrims from 11 Indian states have been put in Haj 2026 Waiting List after the Hajj Qurrah or Draw of lots done at Haj Committee of India Wednesday August 13, 2025.

The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) released the Hajj 2026 Waiting List on its official website ‘hajcommittee.gov.in’ for confirmation after the Advance Hajj Amount due date.

The Hajj 2026 Qurrah started at 11:30 AM in the Committee Room, Haj Committee of India, Hajj House in Mumbai today on August 13, 2025 as per the scheduled time.

The draw done via Random Digital Selection process was fully online. The entire process was live streamed on Haj Committee YouTube Channel.

Haj 2026 Waiting List

A total of 95,336 Pilgrims from 11 Indian States have been put in the waiting list after the Hajj 2026 Qurrah done today with the following details:

Chattisgarh: 292 Delhi: 2,902 Gujarat: 26,071 Haryana: 33 Karnataka: 9,818 Kerala: 18,588 Madhya Pradesh: 5,765 Maharashtra: 17,443 Tamil Nadu: 6,813 Telangana: 7,469 Uttarakhand: 142

(Total Pilgrims in Haj 2026 Waiting List: 95,336)

The pilgrims in the waiting list should note that their chance will come when an applicant in the provisionally selected list does not pay advance Haj amount before the due date. A separate wait list will be published, likely, after August 20, 2025 - the last date of Haj Amount Payment date.

Hajj 2026 List of Selected Pilgrims

A total of 1,00,491 applicants from 32 Indian States and Union Territories (UTs) have been included in the List of Selected Pilgrims as per the following details.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 133 Andhra Pradesh: 2,315 Assam: 2,566 Bihar: 2,755 Chandigarh: 33 Chhattisgarh: 597 Daman & Diu: 21 Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 62 Delhi: 2,071 Goa: 2,023 Gujarat: 5,717 Haryana: 1,709 Himachal Pradesh: 70 Jammu & Kashmir: 5,166 Jharkhand: 1,653 Karnataka: 7,595 Kerala: 8,530 Ladakah: 340 Lakshadweep: 111 Madhya Pradesh: 4,567 Maharashtra: 12,443 Manipur: 413 Odisha: 648 Puducherry: 155 Punjab: 327 Rajasthan: 4,772 Tamil Nadu: 4,033 Telangana: 4,288 Tripura: 80 Uttar Pradesh: 18,760 Uttarakhand: 1,349 West Bengal: 5,189

(Total Pilgrims Selected after Qurrah: 1,00,491)

There is no application from Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

The applicants whose names are in the list should note that their selection is provisional and will be confirmed only after they deposit the Advance Haj Amount by August 20, 2025, as notified by the Haj Committee of India earlier.

Advanced Hajj Amount

The Haj Committee of India in the notification also said that the pilgrims will be required to pay the advanced Haj amount (First Installment Haj Payment) if their name appears in the Qurrah list.

"All provisionally selected pilgrims will be required to pay the advance Haj amount of Rs. 1,52,300/- latest by August 20, 2025 if their name is in the list of pilgrims released after the Qurrah", the Haj Committee of India said.

The selection of the pilgrims will be confirmed only after they pay the advance Haj amount. The Haj application could be cancelled in case the Advance Haj Amount is not paid in time. Pilgrims should be careful as the Haj Committee and the Minority Affiars Ministry have laid down strict conditions for refund in case of cancellation.

Hajj 2026 Quota

The Hajj Qurrah or draw of lots and qurandazi is held when number of applications received by the Haj Committee is more than its allotted quota of Haj pilgrims.

As per the Hajj Qurrah held today, all applicants in as many as 21 Indian States and UTs were selected as number of applicants there were less than or equal to the allotted quota.

Saudi Arabia allots a fixed quota of Hajj to countries based on the population of Muslims in that country. As per the Bilateral Haj Agreement signed between India and Saudi Arabia, a total of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India will perform Hajj this year. An estimated 70% of them will visit Makkah through the Haj Committee of India. The remaining 30% will perform Hajj through Private Tour Operators or Haj Group Organisers (HGOs).

The Haj Committee of India had started receiving through its website hajcommittee.gov.in from July 07, 2025 Hajj Application Form (HAF) of the pilgrims who wished to embark on Hajj 2026 (Haj 1447 AH).

The last date of application was originally fixed as July 31, 2025. It was, however, extended till August 07, 2025.

Qurbani (Adahi)

The Haj committee has also advised pilgrims to use the Qurbai facility provided by it through authorised entities.

"Adahi (Qurbani) is permitted only through entities authorised by KSA for the same. Pilgrims should not fall prey tofraudsters in the name of Qurbani.

"Adahi through authorised entities will be arranged by HCoI for the covers who opt for it (all pilgrims of a cover have to opt together). Once exercised, the option cannot be revoked. The Adahi (Qurbani) coupons will be optional.

"The HCoI will issue a n advisory in format of dos & don’ts for pilgrims which will also have information about Adahi coupon (how does it look, colour, features etc)", the Haj Committee guidelines for Hajj 2026 said.

Hajj 2026 Flight Schedule

The Hajj 2026 Action Plan has not released yet the date and time of inbound and outbound flights from India to Saudi Arabia and vice-versa.

The Haj Committee of India, however, said there will be a total 18 Hajj Embarkations Points. The details of EPs are as under:

1. Srinagar, 2. Gaya, 3. Guwahati, 4. Indore, 5. Jaipur, 6. Nagpur, 7. Delhi, 8. Mumbai, 9. Kolkata, 10. Bengaluru, 11. Hyderabad, 12. Cochin, 13. Chennai, 14. Ahmedabad, 15. Lucknow, 16. Kannur, 17. Calicut 18. Vijayawada

The Haj Committee publishes details of first Haj flight from India and the first return flight from Saudi Arabia in advance along with the complete flight schedule. The Haj flight schedule should be published in due course.

The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic