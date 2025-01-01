Eclipse 2025: 02 Solar, 02 Lunar; Only 1 visible in India

The New Year 2025 will have a total of 04 eclipses – two solar and two lunar. But only one of these celestial events – September 2025 Full Lunar Eclipse, will be visible in India

Eclipse 2025: The New Year 2025 will have a total of 04 eclipses – two solar and two lunar. But only one of these celestial events – September 2025 Full Lunar Eclipse, will be visible in India, the astronomers said.

02 Eclipses Each in March, September

As per the Eclipse 2025 Calendar, March and September 2025 will have two eclipses each – two solar eclipses and two solar eclipses.

The first Lunar Eclipse of the Year 2025 will be on March 13-14, 2025 and the first Solar Eclipse of the Year 2025 will be on March 29, 2025.

Stargazers should also note that the March 2025 Lunar Eclipse will be a “Full Lunar Eclipse” whereas March 2025 Solar Eclipse will be a “Partial Solar Eclipse”.

On the other hand, the third eclipse of the year 2025 will be Full Lunar Eclipse on September 7-8, 2025.

The last eclipse of the year 2025 will be on September 21-22, 2025. This will be a Partial Solar Eclipse.

Of these eclipses, only the Full Lunar Eclipse on September 7-8, 2025 will be visible in India, Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of the Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain, told news agency PTI.

Other Celestial Events of 2025

Besides four eclipses, the year 2025 will also have other celestial events that include conjunction, occultation, and waxing crescent.

According to EarthSky, January 13, 2025 will see the Full Moon hiding bright Mars whereas January 17-18 will provide stargazers a chance to see Venus and Saturn meeting up.

On February 06, 2025, the first quarter moon will move in front of the pretty Pleiades star cluster. During the event, the clusters’ stars will disappear one by one. The disappearance of the Pleiades – an event called an occultation – will be in the western sky for viewers in the Midwest and the western states, according to EarthSky.

Another interesting celestial event will be on February 28, 2025 when thin waxing crescent Moon will meet Mercury.

On April 1-2, 2025, Moon, Jupiter and stars of Taurus will form constellation. Also, Moon and Mars will pair up on May 03, 2025, and Mars and Regulus will come close to each other on June 16, 2024.

