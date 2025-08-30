Prime Minister of Houthi-led govt in Yemen killed in Israeli airstrikes



Sanaa: Houthi, the rebel group in Yemen, Saturday August 30, 2025 confirmed Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi has been killed in the Israeli airstrikes.

In a statement released today, Yemen’s Houthis said a number of ministers have also killed in the Israeli missile attacks.

"The Presidency of the Republic of Yemen announces the martyrdom of Mujahid Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahwi, Prime Minister of the Government of Change and Construction, along with a number of his fellow ministers, as a result of the Zionist aggression last Thursday", the rebel group said.

The Israeli forces had conducted airstrikes in Yemen capital Sanaa Thursday August 28, 2025.

Israel targeted workshop venue

Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi was Prime Minister of the Houthi-led government since August 2024. He and other ministers and officials were attending a routine workshop organised by the government to evaluate its activities and performance over the past year when the Israeli forces bombarded the area, Houthis said in the statement.

The workshop was held to mark the one-year anniversary of the government’s formation.

Israel had earlier claimed that Houthis Defense Minister Mohammad Nasser al-Attafi and Chief of Staff Mohammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari were also killed in its airstrikes on Yemen Capital Thursday.

The Houthi rebels are conducting raids and blocking the cargo vessels since Al Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023.

The rebel group has in the past weeks fired missiles on Tel Aviv and other occupied Palestinian territories to, what they said, support the Palestinian Resistance Fighters.

Condolences pour in

Relatives and the Houthi rebels are mourning the assassination of Al Rahawi and posting condolence messages in tribute. Emad Hussein Al Rahawi, a relative of Ahmed Al Rahawi while lamenting the loss described him as a man who carried no hatred in his heart, but lived with forgiveness, generosity, and loyalty, always extending his hand to the needy and serving as a guide and support in times of hardship.

“Your greatest testimony is that you ascended at the hands of the enemies of the nation, and we reckon you with God as a martyr. Farewell to you, who were a beacon guiding us; glory and eternity be yours", Emad wrote on X.

