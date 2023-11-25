Another Israeli-linked ship confiscated by Yemen’s Houthi militias: Report

Tehran: ZIM Haifa ship, another Israeli-linked vessel has been seized by Yemen’s Houthi militias, Iranian media reported a little while ago.
"Ansarullah Yemen seized Israeli ZIM Haifa ship", Iran Observer wrote on social media site X.
Ansarullah Yemen is the name used for Houthi militias.
"This is the second Israeli vessel seized by Ansarullah", it said.
"We are witnessing the total control of the Axis of Resistance over the maritime Chokepoints in the Middle East", it said.
Zim is the name of the largest Zionist shipping company.
The report is yet to be confirmed by independent sources.
This comes after news this morning of an Israeli ship in the Arabian Sea reportedly being directly hit with an explosive drone.
The drone targeted the Malta-flagged, French-operated CMA CGM Symi vessel while in international waters. The ship reportedly suffered damage after the drone exploded, but no crew members were injured.
The attack was likely carried out using an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone on Friday, an unnamed US defence official told The Associated Press news agency on Saturday.
The Houthi militants had on November 20, 2023 seized Galaxy Leader, a ship partly owned by an Israeli businessman which was on its way to India from Turkey.
More on this soon.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.