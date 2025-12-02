Maharashtra Local Body Election 2025: Counting of Votes Deferred

Polling was held in as many as 244 civic bodies of Maharashtra Tuesday December 02, 2025, however the vote count scheduled to be held on Wednesday has been deferred

Mumbai: Polling was held in as many as 244 civic bodies of Maharashtra Tuesday December 02, 2025, however the vote count scheduled to be held on Wednesday has been deferred.

Polling to elect new bodies was supposed to be held in 264 Nagar Parishad (Municipal Councils) and Nagar Panchayat (Municipal Panchayats) of Maharashtra. This included 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Municipal Panchayats.

The results of all the local bodies were also supposed to be declared on Wednesday December 03, 2025, as per the original schedule .

The State Election Commission had however postponed polling in 24 civic bodies to December 20, 2025.

Taking note of this the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court deferred the counting of votes to December 21, 2025 – a day after the second phase of polling.

“The State Election Commission is hereby directed not to carry out counting and publish the result on 3.12.2025 of the polls held on 2.12.2025. It is further directed that the counting shall be done and results be declared of the polls held on 2.12.2025, along with the counting and results of election to be held on 20.12.2025,” the HC order said.

Maharashtra Local Body Election Poll Percentage

As per the State Election Commission update at 03:30 PM, voter turnout in the 222 Municipal Councils and 42 Municipal Panchayats where polling was held today was 47.50%.

The polling began at 07:30 AM and ended at 05:30 PM. However, at a number of locations polling continued beyond the official closing time.

The final polling percentage hence is likely to go up.

As per the reports coming from different cities and towns of Maharashtra, clashes were erupted between the supporters of the rival parties.

There are also reports of stone pelting from some places.

The local body elections in Maharashtra witnessed BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidates contesting against each other in a number of Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats.

The local body elections in Maharashtra were also held amidst reports of rift between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with both of them trading guns against each other while campaigning for the respective party candidates.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic