Winter Session: Govt agrees to debate on SIR after ruckus in Parliament

The Narendra Modi government Tuesday agreed to hold a debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls after repeated disruptions by the opposition MPs leading to adjournments in the Lok Sabha

[MPs belonging to various opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Tuesday protested outside the Parliament building against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.]

In a video posted on X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Parliament will hold a discussion on electoral reforms from 12:00 PM next Tuesday December 09, 2025 and will continue on Wednesday if needed.

In a video posted on X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Parliament will hold a discussion on electoral reforms from 12:00 PM next Tuesday December 09, 2025 and will continue on Wednesday if needed.

The government conceded to opposition demand of holding a debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls after two days of chaos and disruptions.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had earlier in the day held a Business Advisory Committee meeting with floor leaders, where it was decided that a 10-hour-long discussion on electoral reforms will be held in the Lower House of Parliament on December 9 and 10, 2025.

“A broad consensus has been reached between the ruling and opposition benches”, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav told reporters outside the Parliament.

The opposition MPs had earlier also walked out of the Rajya Sabha urging the government to hold the debate on electoral reforms on priority basis.

“These are urgent matters, people are dying; SIR is going fast, 28 people have died. I want discussion now”, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

Why ruckus over Special Intensive Revision?

The Election Commission of India is conducting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 States and Union Territories (UTs) starting November 04, 2025.

The Election Commission of India has given a month’s time to Block Level Officers or BLOs to check the voter lists at booth level and submit the required data.

Alleging that the time given to complete the task is insufficient, a number of BLOs in various states have committed suicide.

As per the reports coming from different states, 09 BLOs have committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh, 08 in Uttar Pradesh, 06 in Gujarat, 05 in West Bengal and 01 each in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Citing the deaths of the BLOs, it was demanded from the Election Commission to extend the December 04, 2025 deadline to submit the revised voter list or submission of enumeration forms. Following this, the ECI extended the deadline till December 11, 2025.

But, the Supreme Court of India has asked the ECI to extend the deadline by one more week.

The opposition parties are accusing the Election Commission of India of biased addition and deletion of electorates from the voter lists to favour the ruling alliance.

The ECI has rejected these charges.

