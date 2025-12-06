JEE Advanced 2026 date, eligibility criteria confirmed

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee today confirmed the JEE Advanced 2026 date and also released the eligibility criteria for appearing in the important entrance exams.

According to the notification released by IIT Roorkee on the official website, JEE Advanced 2026 will be held on Sunday May 17, 2026.

"JEE (Advanced) 2026 will be held on Sunday, 17th May, 2026", IIT Roorkee said.

JEE Advanced 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Along with confirming the JEE Advanced 2026 date, IIT Roorkee has also released the eligibility criteria.

The JEE Advanced 2026 eligibility criteria is divided in five categories.

Criterion A1: It releates with the performance of candidates in JEE Main 2026.

The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and the remaining 40.5% is OPEN for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Criterion A2: It releates with the age limit of the candidate.

Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996.

Criterion A3: It relates with number of attempts. A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years .

It relates with appearance of the candidates in Class 12th and equivalent exams. A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2025 or 2026 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.



Candidates who had appeared in Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2024 or earlier, are NOT eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2026, irrespective of the combination or number of subjects attempted/offered.



Criterion A5: It relates to earlier admissions at IITs and states that:

Candidates whose admission to IITs was cancelled (for whatever reason) after joining any IIT are also NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2026.



Candidates who have been admitted to a preparatory course in any of the IITs for the first time in 2025 can appear in JEE (Advanced) 2026.

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration

IIT Roorkee has not confirmed yet the registration schedule of JEE Advanced 2026. The registration process however starts after JEE Main 2026 Session 2 is declared.

In 2025, JEE Advanced was held on May 18, 2025 . The result, along with the list of JEE Advanced Toppers, was published on June 02, 2025.

JEE Advanced is the qualifying entrance exam for admission in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), NITs and other listed premium engineering institutions in India.

Admission in these colleges is done through counselling conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) after the JEE Advanced result is announced. More details can be found on the official website: "jeeadv.ac.in".

