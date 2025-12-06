ummid logo
JEE Advanced 2026 date, eligibility criteria confirmed

IIT Roorkee today confirmed the JEE Advanced 2026 date and also released the eligibility criteria for appearing in the important entrance exams

Saturday December 6, 2025 11:04 PM, ummid.com News Network

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee today confirmed the JEE Advanced 2026 date and also released the eligibility criteria for appearing in the important entrance exams.

According to the notification released by IIT Roorkee on the official website, JEE Advanced 2026 will be held on Sunday May 17, 2026.

"JEE (Advanced) 2026 will be held on Sunday, 17th May, 2026", IIT Roorkee said.

JEE Advanced 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Along with confirming the JEE Advanced 2026 date, IIT Roorkee has also released the eligibility criteria.

The JEE Advanced 2026 eligibility criteria is divided in five categories.

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration

IIT Roorkee has not confirmed yet the registration schedule of JEE Advanced 2026. The registration process however starts after JEE Main 2026 Session 2 is declared.

In 2025, JEE Advanced was held on May 18, 2025. The result, along with the list of JEE Advanced Toppers, was published on June 02, 2025.

JEE Advanced is the qualifying entrance exam for admission in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), NITs and other listed premium engineering institutions in India.

Admission in these colleges is done through counselling conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) after the JEE Advanced result is announced. More details can be found on the official website: "jeeadv.ac.in".

