MHT CET 2025 (PCB and PCM) dates revised

The Maharashtra CET Cell has revised the dates of MHT CET 2025 (PCM and PCB both) and other Entrance Tests to be held for the academic year 2025-26

MHT CET Revised Schedule

As per the CET schedule released earlier , MHT CET (PCM) 2025 was supposed to be held from April 19 to 27, 2025, and the MHT CET 2025 (PCB) from April 09 to 17, 2025.

As per the new schedule, MHT CET 2025 PCB Group will be held from April 09 to 17, 2025 (Except April 10 and 14, 2025).

MHT CET 2025 PCM Group on the other hand will be held on from April 19 to 27, 2025 (Except April 24, 2025).

As per the revised schedule, MAH AAC CET 2024 will be held on April 05, 2025, MAH (BA/BSc BEd Four Year Integrated) CET will be held on March 28, 2025, MAH LLB CET (5 yr integrated) will be held on April 28, 2025, MH Nursing CET will be held on April 7 & 8, 2025, MAH BHMCT CET will be held on March 28, 2025 and MAH BBCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET will be held April 29 and30, 2025, and May 02, 2025.

Candidates should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell has started registration for MHT CET 2025 from December 30, 2025. The last date of application is February 15, 2025.

MHT CET 2025 Syllabus

Marks obtained in MHT CET 2025 (MHT CET PCB and PCM) is considered for admission in various Engineering, Medical and Pharmacy courses. Students who clear the Class 12 or HSC exams are eligible to appear in MHT CET.

Candidates should note that like previous year, there will not be “Negative Marking System” and the difficulty level of the entrance exam will be at par with JEE Main and NEET, the Maharashtra CET Cell said.

“There will be no Negative Marking. However, difficulty level will be at par with JEE Main for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, whereas difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET”, the CET Cell said.

MHT CET 2025 Paper Pattern

The Maharashtra CET Cell said the MHT CET questions will be based on the syllabus of State Council of Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra.

“Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Class 11 curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Class 12 syllabus while setting the MHT CET 2025 Question Papers”, the CET Cell said. “MHT CET 2025 will consist of three question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). Each paper will be of 100 marks”, it said. “The questions will be mainly application based”, the CET Cell added.

The duration of the exams will be 90 minutes.

Mathematics paper will have a total of 50 questions of 2 marks each whereas Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers will have 100 questions of 1 mark each.

MHT CET 2024 (last year) was held in April and May, 2024 in online mode on multiple dates.

The MHT CET result last year was declared on June 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra CET Cell has started online registration for MAH MCA CET 2025 to be held on March 23, 2025.

