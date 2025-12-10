Telangana SSC 2026: Check Detailed Time Table Here

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana State Wednesday released the Time Table of Telangana State TS SSC Class 10th March 2026 (BSE Telangana Class X) exam on its website

According to the TS SSC 2026 Board Exam Time Table released by the BSE Telangana, TS SSC March 2026 exams will start on March 14, 2026 and continue till April 16, 2026.

The first paper on March 14 is of First Language (Group A and Composit Course) whereas the last paper on April 16 is of OSSC Main Language Paper-IІ (Sanskrit & Arabic).

The all important Mathematics Paper is on March 28, English (Third Language) Paper is on March 23, Science Part-I Physical Science on April 02 and Science Part-II Biological Science on April 07, 2026, as per the BSE Telangana SSC March 2026 time table.

TS Telangana Class 10 Time Table 2026

First Language (Group-A)

First Language Part-I (Composite Course)

First Language Part-II (Composite Course): 14-Mar-2026

First Language Part-I (Composite Course) First Language Part-II (Composite Course): 14-Mar-2026 Second Language: 18-Mar-2026

Third Language (English): 23-Mar-2026

Mathematics: 28-Mar-2026

Science Part-I Physical Science: 2-Apr-2026

Science Part-II Biological Science: 7-Apr-2026

Social Studies: 13-Apr-2026

OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic), SSC Vocational Course (Theory): 15-Apr-2026

OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic): 16-April-2026

All papers will start in the morning 09:30, students should note.

TS 10th Result 2025

TS Telangana SSC exam last year was held from March 21 to April 3, 2025. A total of 5,09,564 candidates had registered for the exam. Out of them, a total of 5,07,107 - 4,96,374 regular and 10,733 private students, appeared in the exams in 2025.

The Telangana board had declared the TS 10th Matric result 2025 on April 30, 2025. The Telangana state had registered an overall pass percentage of 92.78% of regular students. The pass percentage of private students was 57.22% in 2025 board exam.

