Telangana SSC Result 2025 Today: Live Updates

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is declaring today i.e. Wednesday April 30, 2025 the TS SSC (Class 10) 2025 examination on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in

Wednesday April 30, 2025 12:01 PM , Team ummid.com

Telangana SSC Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is declaring today i.e. Wednesday April 30, 2025 the TS SSC (Class 10) 2025 examination on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS 10th 2025 Result Date, Time

The Telangana Board has officially confirmed the exact date and time to announce the TS Class Xth exam 2025.

In a notification the board said Telangana SSC result will be declared on Wednesday April 30, 2025.

"The result of SSC Public Examination March 2025 will be released on April 30, 2025 at 01:00 PM", the board said.

The board further said that the TS SSC result 2025 will be announced at a press conference addressed by the Chief Minister at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium in Hyderabad.

Steps to check TS SSC Result 2025

Click here to go to official website: "bse.telangana.gov.in" Click on the tab "TS SSC Result 2025". Enter Exam Seat No and Password. Click on Check Result. Download the result in PDF. Take a printout for future reference.

TS SSC result 2025 can also be checked on Digi Locker and via SMS. Other websites where TS Class 10th result can be checked are: results.bsetelangana.org and results.bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS 10th Result 2025 via SMS

Students can check their marksheet and 10th scorecard via SMS by following these steps:

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone. Type the message in this format: TS10ROLL NUMBER. Send the message to 56263. You will receive your Telangana SSC result as an SMS on the same number.

How to check TS SSC 2025 Result via Digilocker?

DigiLocker is a government-approved platform where students can download their marks memo safely. Follow these steps:

Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the Digi Locker app. Sign up using your Aadhaar number or mobile number. Click on ‘Education’ and select BSE Telangana. Enter your hall ticket number and other details. Download your marks memo.

Along with the result, Telangana board also declare detailed result data giving details of pass percentage, gender wise result, details of district toppers and also the date and time to conduct the Supplementary Exam date and time.

The Telangana board had on April 22, 2025 declared the TS IPE Inter 1st and 2nd results 2025 along with the pass percentage and other result related data.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.