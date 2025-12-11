CLAT 2026 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Before Dec 12

The Consortium of National Law Universities released today on the official Answer Key (Provisional), along with Question Papers, of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 UG and PG on its official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in (clat.ac.in)

CLAT 2026 Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities released today on the official Answer Key (Provisional), along with Question Papers, of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 UG and PG on its official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in (clat.ac.in).

Raise Objection to CLAT 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can raise objections, if they find any error, in the answer keys. The last date to raise objection is till 05:00 PM on Dec 12, 2025.

"The portal for objection(s) will open at 05:00 P.M. on Wednesday December 10, 2025 and close at 05:00 P.M. on Friday, December 12, 2025", the consortium said.

"The link will be deactivated at 05:00 P.M. on Dec 12, 2025. No Objection(s) will be entertained thereafter", it added.

Important Points to Remember

Objection(s) received over email or phone calls will not be entertained.

A fee of Rs. 500/- (Rs. Five Hundred only) is to be paid for each objection.

If the objection turns out to be valid, the said fee will be refunded/remitted to the same account from which it was paid.

No requests of depositing it in any other account will be entertained

Direct Link to Download CLAT 2026 Answer Key

Click here to go to the website: " clat.ac.in ".

". In the notifications area, search for "CLAT 2026 - UG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys" or "CLAT 2026 - PG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys" as per your choice.

Click on the desired option

The Answer Key and Question Paper should open in PDF.

The CLAT was conducted by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) on Sunday December 07, 2025. It was held for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions across 156 centers in 25 States, 93 cities and 4 Union Territories.

"The exam witnessed an unprecedented participation rate, with 96.83% of Undergraduate applicants and 92.45% of Postgraduate applicants appearing for the test", the Consortium said.

CLAT 2026 Result Date

The CLAT result will be prepared based on the Final Answer Key that will be released a day before or on the day score card will be published on the official website.

As per the calendar released by the Consortium, "CLAT 2026 result" will be declared on December 31, 2025 or January 2026 first week (tentatively) based on the CLAT Final Answer Key to be published on Dec 13 or 14, 2025.

The CLAT 2026 counselling will start in January first week and first allotment list will be published on Jan 15, 2026 (Tentatively).

The Law Universities of the Consortium will admit the students of the Under graduate and Postgraduate programmes for the Academic Year 2026-27 based on CLAT 2026 Score.

"All admissions to the 5-year integrated LL.B. and LL.M. programmes that commence in the Academic Year 2026-2027 shall be through the CLAT 2026", the Consortium said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic