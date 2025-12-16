Delhi Fog: 13 dead as 7 buses, 3 cars collide on Yamuna Expressway

New Delhi: In a tragic incident Tuesday Dec 16, as many as 13 people have been killed in multiple collisions - involving 7 buses and 3 cars, on Yamuna Expressway (Delhi-Agra Highway).

The accident took place on the Agra–Noida carriageway of the Yamuna Expressway (NH-91) near Milestone 127 where visibility had dropped sharply due to thick fog.

The vehicles collided in quick succession, sparking a massive fire that engulfed the buses and cars within minutes, leaving passengers with little time to escape.

Four people had died on the spot. However, nine other injured passengers later succumbed to their injuries taking the death toll to 13.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said the accident took place around 04:30 AM due to the low visibility. He confirmed the death of 13 passengers.

Visuals shared online after the accident show a massive blaze engulfing the buses and other vehicles.

The Police official further said that one of the buses involved in the accident was a state roadways bus, and the other six were private sleeper buses.

Talking to media eyewitnesses said fire brigades and UP police came late.

“The death toll have been less had fire fighters come early”, a female passenger said.

She said she herself called Uttar Pradesh Police at least five times but received no response.

It is feared that the death toll could be more.

Meanwhile, traffic movement on the Yamuna Expressway was disrupted due to the accident even as the fire was extinguished.

