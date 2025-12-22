Why Maha schools with ‘CBSE’, ‘Global’ names are under scrutiny

The schools and educational institutions in Maharashtra using ‘CBSE’, ‘Global’ and ‘International’ in their names have come under scrutiny following the release of a notification

Pune: The schools and educational institutions in Maharashtra using ‘CBSE’, ‘Global’ and ‘International’ in their names have come under scrutiny following the release of a notification.

The issue cropped after the School and Higher Education Department in Maharashtra issued a circular two days ago observing that the schools having attributes such as “International”, “CBSE” and “Global” might be misleading.

What the Govt Notification says?

The department noted that it has become fashionable to use such attributes even though the schools do not fulfill the require criteria.

“There is a wide variation in the names of schools in the cases received by the State Authority. Some schools are affiliated to the State Board, words like International, Global, CBSE are used in their names”, the department said.

The circular also noted that some schools claim to be English medium even though they are Marathi or other language medium schools.

“Also, some schools mention English Medium in their names but it appears that the school is recognized as Marathi Medium”, the School and Higher Education Department in Maharashtra said in its notification.

“In reality, when the words International, Global are used while deciding the name of the schools, it is expected that the other branches of that school are abroad.

“Also, the board affiliation of that school is expected to be affiliated with an international board. The word CBSE is used in the names of some schools.

“It is not legally correct to use this word, because the name CBSE is the name of the examination board established by the Central Government”, the department said.

“Considering the above situation, it cannot be ruled out that the government, society, parents and students may be misled by using the above words International, Global, CBSE, English Medium in the names of schools”, the department said.

What schools should do now?

The department after discussing the matter in the meeting of the State Level Authority organized for the scrutiny of self-financed new school recognition/upgradation proposals on December 10, 2025, the department sought clarification vis-à-vis the background behind giving the above-mentioned words or words related to them in the names of schools which are likely to have an adverse impact on parents and students.

“Therefore, it has been decided to inform the concerned schools about changing the names of schools with such words”, the department said.

This directive implies to:

New schools seeking recognition

Existing schools applying for standard upgrades

Existing schools with non-compliant names

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic