Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Salah shines as Egypt beat Zimbabwe 2-1

Rabat (Morocco): Mohamed Salah led Egypt off to a winning start in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 by scoring late for 2-1 against Zimbabwe on Monday December 22, 2025.

The 35th edition of Africa's premier men's international football tournament, also known as AFCON 2025 or CAN 2025, is organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The tournament comprising of 24 teams divided in six groups started on December 21, 2025 and will continue till January 18, 2026.

Hosted by Morocco, the tournament will be played at 9 venues across 6 cities including Rabat, Casablanca, Marrakesh, Agadir, Tangier, and Fez.



Egypt vs Zimbabwe Highlights

The Warriors got the early lead in 20th minute of the match when Prince Dube controlled a cross from Emmanuel Jalai and calmly slotted it past Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

Egypt dominated possession and created numerous chances but trailed 1-0 when the match stopped at Half Time. Zimbabwe's defense, led by goalkeeper Washington Arubi, held firm despite the pressure.

Egypt equalizer came at 64th minute Omar Marmoush latched onto a brilliant long pass, raced down the wing, and fired a powerful shot into the net from the box. A moment of quality from the Manchester City forward to level the score at 1-1.

The winner came from Mohamed Salah. Salah received the ball, controlled it superbly, swiveled in the box, and slotted a left-footed shot past Arubi for the winning goal. A classic clutch moment from the Liverpool star to seal the comeback.

Salah captained Egypt in his first start for nearly a month and fired inside the bottom corner in stoppage time to spare Egypt embarrassment against a team ranked 129th in the world.

Salah’s winner gave the Pharaohs three points in Group B. The Liverpool superstar has never won Africa’s premier competition.

South Africa also wins

Lyle Foster earned South Africa a hard-fought 2-1 over Angola in the other group game.

The Bafana Bafana ended a six-game winless streak against Angola, which had won three and drawn three of their meetings since a World Cup qualifier in November 2015.

South Africa’s Oswin Appollis opened the scoring in Marrakech with a low strike inside the left post in the 21st minute, but midfielder Show equalized some minutes later when he deflected Fredy’s free kick from the wing inside the near post.

Tempers frayed after a foul by South Africa’s Aubrey Modiba before the break.

Tshepang Moremi thought he scored a brilliant goal after it. The goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi struck the crossbar with a fierce strike as South Africa kept pushing.

Angola coach Patrice Beaumelle refreshed his attacking lineup by sending on Mabululu and Milson in the 76th but it was Foster who scored at the other end when he curled the ball beyond Hugo Marques’ outstretched arm in the 79th.

Mali frustrated

Patson Daka scored in stoppage time for 2012 champion Zambia to grab a 1-1 draw against Mali in the early game in Casablanca.

Mali dominated and missed a penalty before the break when Willard Mwanza saved El Bilal Touré’s effort – the second saved penalty in as many games at the tournament.

Lassine Sinayoko finally broke the deadlock around the hour mark, but Daka had the final say with a header to earn Zambia a point in Group A.

Fresh from its resounding win in the 2025 Arab Cup , host Morocco leads the group with three after opening with a 2-0 win over Comoros on Sunday.

[With inputs from Associated Press.]

