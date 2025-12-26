AMU in shock after ABK School Teacher's brutal murder

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is in shock after the brutal murder of ABK Union School teacher Rao Danish Ali Wednesday December 24, 2025

[Aligarh Police officials visited the AMU Campus after the shootout. (Inset) Rao Danish Ali.]

Aligarh Muslim University: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is in shock after the brutal murder of ABK Union School teacher Rao Danish Ali Wednesday December 24, 2025.

The 45-year-old Computer Teacher was shot dead during a late evening walk inside the Aligarh Muslim University campus.

Danish Ali was attacked near the Maulana Azad Library area while walking with friends. He was rushed to the university’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital but succumbed to his injuries, Senior Superintendent of Police Aligarh Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The shooters escaped immediately after firing.

“A dedicated teacher”

In a statement released to media, the Aligarh Muslim University expressed profound shock and anguish over the tragic murder of Danish Rao.

“The University community stands united in grief and condemns this heinous act in the strongest possible terms”, the university said.

AMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Naima Khatoon while expressing her condolences called Danish Ali a dedicated teacher and a loss for whole university.

“The loss of a dedicated teacher in such a brutal manner is deeply distressing. It is a loss for the University”, she said.

“On behalf of the entire AMU fraternity, I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. We share their grief and assure them of our fullest support in this moment of irreparable loss”, she added.

Security tightened

The AMU VC emphasized that the safety and security of all members of the University remain a paramount concern.

In this regard, the university has initiated a comprehensive review of existing security arrangements, which is currently underway in close consultation with the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

A high-level meeting has been scheduled for Saturday to reassess and strengthen all security measures across the campus, ensuring that every necessary step is taken afresh to prevent such incidents in the future.

The University administration reiterates its firm commitment to creating and sustaining a safe, secure, and peaceful academic environment for students, teachers, staff, and residents of the campus.

“AMU will continue to work closely with civil and police authorities to uphold safety, law, and order, and to restore a sense of confidence and security within the University community”, the university said.

Assailants came on motorcycle

According to eyewitnesses, there were two assailants who came on a motorcycle. One of the eyewitnesses, Imran, who was walking alongside Ali, said one shooter threatened Danish Rao before opening fire.

“You don’t know me yet, now you will”, the shooter said, Imran told Police.

Aligarh SSP Jadaun said the family believed the attackers may have been known to the victim.

Danish Ali had completed his education at the AMU and joined the ABK High School as a Computer Teacher in 2015. He had also served as Captain of the university’s Horse Riding Club and regularly visited the library canteen area.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic