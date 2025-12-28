CUET 2026: NTA Releases Registration Guideline, Syllabus

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the guidelines for registration, syllabus and online application process for the candidates planning to appear in the Common University Entrance Test or CUET 2026 (UG)

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG is conducted annually for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities.

The CUET UG is held in online mode at various centers in India and abroad.

CUET UG 2026 Date

The NTA has not yet confirmed the exact date and time of CUET UG 2026. It however said the entrance test will be held in the month of May.

“The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] -2026 in the month of May 2026”, the NTA said.

“The entrance test will be held in13 mediums across India and abroad for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities”, the NTA added.

CUET 2026 Registration

The NTA has also not confirmed yet the date and time to start registration and commencement of application process.

In a notification released today, the NTA said the registration will start soon via the official website.

“The online application form for CUET (UG)-2026 will be made available on the NTA website https://cuet.nta.nic.i/”, the NTA said.

The NTA had earlier asked candidates preparing for the CUET entrance test to update their Aadhaar, UDID card, and category certificates before the application window opens to avoid any last minute inconvenience.

In the CUET UG 2026 application, the candidates will be asked to provide date of birth, gender and address through Aadhaar authentication using the UDID certificate, along with other necessary details.

CUET 2026 Syllabus

The NTA has also published on the CUET 2026 website, the detailed syllabus of the university admission entrance test.

“In order to facilitate the candidates, Syllabus of CUET (UG)-2026 has been made available on the official website”, the NTA said.

The candidates can download the CUET UG 2026 Syllabus available on the website in PDF. The CUET UG 2026 syllabus is available subject-wise. The PDF includes the syllabus of 37 subjects including General Aptitude Test.

CUET UG 2026 Eligibility

Candidates who have passed Class 12th exam 2026 from recognized state boards, CBSE or ISC are eligible to appear in the CUET UG.

Meanwhile, the NTA has also made available the details of Programmes and Courses offered by the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities on the CUET (UG) portal and on the respective University website.

“The list of participating universities is dynamic”, the NTA said.

