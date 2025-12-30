Alert: CBSE 10th, 12th March 3, 2026 Papers Rescheduled

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rescheduled the Class 10th and 12th Papers of the 2026 Board Exams to be held on March 03, 2026.

As per the Class 10th Date Sheet 2026 , the CBSE was supposed to conduct the exam for Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Business, and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy on March 03, 2026.

As per the Class 12th Date Sheet 2026 , the CBSE was supposed to conduct Legal Studies Paper on March 03, 2026.

Both of these papers have now been postponed, the CBSE said in a notification released today.

“The 2026 board exam of Class Xth scheduled to be held on March 03 will be held on March 11, 2026 whereas the Class XIIth board exam paper to be held on the day is postponed to April 10, 2026”, the CBSE said.

"All other examination dates remain unchanged", the CBSE said in its notification.

The CBSE cited “administrative reasons” for the decision to postpone and reschedule the 10th and 12th 2026 board exam papers to be held on March 03, 2026.



