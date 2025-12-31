JEE Advanced 2026 Information Brochure Released

The IIT Roorkee has published JEE Advanced 2026 Information Brochure detailing the registration start date, exam schedule, syllabus and other important details

JEE Advanced 2026: The IIT Roorkee has published JEE Advanced 2026 Information Brochure detailing the registration start date, exam schedule, syllabus and other important details.

The IIT Roorkee in a notification released on December 06, 2025 had confirmed that JEE Advanced 2026 will be held on May 17, 2026. The institution had also published JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria.

The institution has now released the detailed notification making public the online application process start date, last date of registration, exam schedule and JEE Advanced 2026 Important dates.

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration

According to IIT Roorkee, JEE Advanced 2026 registration portal will open for JEE Main 2026 qualified candidates on April 23, 2026.

The last date of application for JEE Main 2026 qualified candidates has been fixed as May 02, 2026. Candidates should note that the last date for fee payment for registered candidates in May 04, 2026.

Online Direct Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates will be done from April 06 to May 02, 2026. Last date for fee payment for registered OCI/PIO candidates is May 04, 2026.

Candidates who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2026 must pay the registration fee as mentioned in the Information Brochure.

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Schedule

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. The examination schedule is as follows:

Date of Examination: Sunday May 17, 2026

Paper 1: 09:00 AM to 12:00 AM

Paper 2: 02:30 PM to 17:30 PM

“Candidates must note that JEE Advanced 2026 examination date and time will remain unchanged even if it is declared a public holiday”, IIT Roorkee said.

Indian nationals who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2026 are required to write the JEE (Main) 2026 paper for admission to B.E./B.Tech. programs conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This also applies to the OCI/PIO (I) candidates.

Foreign nationals who have studied or are studying in India/abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent and wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2026 are NOT required to write the JEE (Main) 2026. This also applies to OCI/PIO (F).

JEE Advanced 2026 Important Dates

Online Direct Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates: April 06 to May 02, 2026

Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for JEE (Main) 2026 Qualified Candidates: April 23 to May 02, 2026

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: May 04, 2026 till 23:59 PM

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card release date: May 11, 2026

JEE Advanced Exam Date: May 17, 2026

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2026 website: May 21, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key Release Date: May 25, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Final Answer Key Release Date: June 01, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Date: June 01, 2026

Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 Process: June 02, 2026

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026: June 04, 2026

Declaration of results of AAT 2026: June 07, 2026

In 2025, JEE Advanced was held on May 18, 2025 . The result, along with the list of JEE Advanced Toppers, was published on June 02, 2025.

JEE Advanced is the qualifying entrance exam for admission in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), NITs and other listed premium engineering institutions in India.

Admission in these colleges is done through counselling conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) after the JEE Advanced result is announced. More details can be found on the official website: "jeeadv.ac.in".

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic