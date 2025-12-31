JEE Advanced 2026 Information Brochure Released

JEE Advanced 2026: The IIT Roorkee has published JEE Advanced 2026 Information Brochure detailing the registration start date, exam schedule, syllabus and other important details.
The IIT Roorkee in a notification released on December 06, 2025 had confirmed that JEE Advanced 2026 will be held on May 17, 2026. The institution had also published JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria.
The institution has now released the detailed notification making public the online application process start date, last date of registration, exam schedule and JEE Advanced 2026 Important dates.
According to IIT Roorkee, JEE Advanced 2026 registration portal will open for JEE Main 2026 qualified candidates on April 23, 2026.
The last date of application for JEE Main 2026 qualified candidates has been fixed as May 02, 2026. Candidates should note that the last date for fee payment for registered candidates in May 04, 2026.
Online Direct Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates will be done from April 06 to May 02, 2026. Last date for fee payment for registered OCI/PIO candidates is May 04, 2026.
Candidates who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2026 must pay the registration fee as mentioned in the Information Brochure.
The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. The examination schedule is as follows:
“Candidates must note that JEE Advanced 2026 examination date and time will remain unchanged even if it is declared a public holiday”, IIT Roorkee said.
Indian nationals who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2026 are required to write the JEE (Main) 2026 paper for admission to B.E./B.Tech. programs conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This also applies to the OCI/PIO (I) candidates.
Foreign nationals who have studied or are studying in India/abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent and wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2026 are NOT required to write the JEE (Main) 2026. This also applies to OCI/PIO (F).
In 2025, JEE Advanced was held on May 18, 2025. The result, along with the list of JEE Advanced Toppers, was published on June 02, 2025.
JEE Advanced is the qualifying entrance exam for admission in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), NITs and other listed premium engineering institutions in India.
Admission in these colleges is done through counselling conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) after the JEE Advanced result is announced. More details can be found on the official website: "jeeadv.ac.in".
