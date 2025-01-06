In a first, female teachers surpass males in India

Monday January 6, 2025 7:00 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: For the first time in India, female teachers have surpassed their male counterparts in terms of numbers, according to the latest government data.

According to 2023-24 UDISE+ data, female teachers now account for 53.3% of the total teachers in India.

UDISE+ or UDISE Plus is one of the largest Management Information Systems initiated by Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education under the Government of India.

In 2018-19, male teachers were more than half of the school teaching workforce in India. In terms of numbers, 47.16 lakh (50.01%) out of the total 94.3 lakh teachers were men whereas 47.14 lakh (49.98%) were women.

By 2023-24, female teacher numbers increased to 52,305,74, while male teachers dropped to 45,77,026.

This is the highest proportion recorded, showing steady growth in female representation in the teaching workforce over the years, UDISE+ data for the year 2023-24 revealed.

Total Schools in India

The latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus or UDISE Plus data further showed, India has a total of 14.72 lakh schools - inlcuding 10.18 lakh run by governments, where 24.80 crore students are enrolled and 98.08 teachers - both men and women, are employed.

Of the total 98.08 lakh teachers in India, the maximum 30,50,844 are in Higher Secondary Schools followed by 28,08,479 in Upper Primary, 23,56,362 in Primary and 15,91,915 in Secondary schools.

Statewise, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum - 15,38,479, teachers whereas Lakshadweep has the least - 911, teachers.

Overall, the Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) by level of school education in Primary schools is 21, Upper Primary 18, Secondary 16 and Higher Secondary 24, the UDISE Plus data showed.

However, as per the 2021-22 All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), women made up only 43% of teachers, compared to 57% of men, indicating that male teachers dominate the HEIs.

