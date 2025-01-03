Self immolation attempts by two youths as Pithampur protest gains momentum

Following the transfer of abandoned Union Carbide pesticide factory’s hazardous waste from Bhopal for incineration to Pithampur the whole city is on the boil

Friday January 3, 2025

Bhopal: Following the transfer of abandoned Union Carbide pesticide factory’s hazardous waste from Bhopal for incineration to Pithampur the whole city is on the boil.

The protests against the incineration in Pithampur escalated on Friday morning as two youths attempted self-immolation.

Aged between 25 to 27 years, Raju Patel and Rajkumar Raghuvanshi reportedly poured petrol on themselves during the agitation. They were immediately taken to the community health centre by the police for treatment.

After the self-immolation attempt, the protest escalated and started sloganeering against the ruling government. Members of the District Administration reached the protest site but were unable to pacify the protestors initially.

The protests gained steam as more people from across communities and classes joined the demonstration. Students, Tribals, Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar staged a dharna.

The protesters blocked the bus stand area, bringing traffic to a standstill for over half an hour. Vehicles travelling to and from Dhar were diverted via Power House Square and Mahindra Bridge to ease congestion.

Protesters move towards Ramky Enviro Industries

After the self-immolation incident, the protestors got agitated and started marching towards Ramky Enviro Industries, where the incineration of the waste is to take place. The police have deployed barriers and hundreds of officers to stop the protestors from reaching the incineration site.

According to sources, after the attempt, the police have increased their strictness at the protest site near the Pithampur bus stand, confine demonstrators to a designated area to maintain order. Leaders from various political parties have joined the agitation, addressing the crowd and expressing solidarity with their demands.

Meanwhile, members of the Pithampur Bachao Samiti, recently returned from Delhi, have lent their voices to the growing dissent. The hunger strike led by farmer Sandeep Raghuvanshi also continues unabated. Raghuvanshi vowed not to break his fast until the toxic waste is removed from Pithampur entirely.

Pithampur remains completely closed

Madhya Pradesh’s industrial town Pithampur remained completely closed on Friday as a protest against the incineration of Union Carbide‘s toxic waste at town’s Ramki Environment Management Engineering Ltd. (REEL).

Not only small businessmen, but several factories participated in the shutdown. School students, on the other hand, opposed the disposal of hazardous waste in Pithampur fearing environmental and health risks.

All private buses have stopped operating in the town, causing significant inconvenience to many passengers. However, the residents stood strict in their demand for a safer solution to the toxic waste issue.

Protestors demand safer solution

Political representatives and community leaders from Pithampur are urging the government to reconsider burning the waste in Pithampur. They demand the toxic waste be moved and disposed of at another location to avoid any potential health and environmental disasters.

According to sources, leaders and activists had been appealing to traders and businessmen to support the strike for the past three to four days. This resulted in a complete shutdown on Friday.

Waste to be disposed under strict guidance of scientists: CM

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured the toxic Union Carbide Corporation waste will be disposed under the strict guidance of the scientists, adhering all environmental standards. He emphasised that the chemical waste will be disposed in a way there is no harmful impact in air or soil.

Addressing the media the Chief Minister said:

"For the last 40 years, the people of Bhopal were living with this waste. Many of Govt of India's organisations were involved in the disposal of this toxic waste. There has been no environmental impact due to the disposal of this toxic waste. The whole process went peacefully. It is also our attempt not to politicise this issue."

The CM emphasized that the waste disposal process will neither harm the environment nor affect groundwater. He added that thorough studies have been conducted before proceeding with the operation.

The CM explained that the waste being incinerated in Pithampur has already undergone a dry run. He said:

“In August 2015, a trial run was conducted to burn the waste and its report was submitted to the Supreme Court. Based on this report, the Court directed us to destroy the waste. The reports confirmed that the process will have no negative environmental impact.”

Chief Minister Yadav also said that the High Court ordered the waste’s disposal process after reviewing the trial results. He assured the public that the government is taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety during the operation.

CM also responded to objections raised by the Congress in a protest in Pithampur. He said, “They are raising their voice about Pithampur but never spoke about Bhopal. Bhopal residents have lived with this waste for 40 years . This is not a political issue; we are simply complying with the Supreme Court’s orders,” he said.

