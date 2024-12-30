Jimmy Carter, Architect of Camp David Peace Accords, dies aged 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. President and Noble Peace Prize winner - better known for making possible the Camp David Middle East Peace Treaty, died on Sunday December 29, 2024

Monday December 30, 2024 11:34 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Washington: Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. President and Noble Peace Prize winner - better known for making possible the Camp David Middle East Peace Treaty, died on Sunday December 29, 2024.

He was 100 years old.

The longest-lived American president died on Sunday, more than a year after entering hospice care, at his home in the small town of Plains, Georgia, where he and his wife, Rosalynn, who died at 96 in November 2023, spent most of their lives, Associated Press reported.

“Our founder, former US President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia,” the Carter Center said in a post on the social media platform X confirming Carter’s death.

Jimmy Carter after a humble beginning in rural Georgia served as U.S. President from 1977 to 1981.

"A Strong Proponent of Peace"

Jimmy Carter devoted his entire life to building understanding between people and offering practical medical help to millions of poor across the world through Carter Center.

During his tenure, Jimmy Carter had signed Middle East Peace Treaty between Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after more than 13-day long negotiations at Camp David in September 1978.

American Presidents have long been accused of duplicity and double standard. The world has always pointed to the difference between what they preach and what they actually do. But, Carter was a strong proponent of peace in Middle East as per the wish of Palestinians.

“Everybody’s talking about peace, but we cannot have peace without justice. But justice cannot be done without mercy and mercy cannot be given without knowledge”, Carter had famously said while addressing an event focusing cross cultural and interfaith relations and peace in the Middle East in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Carter governed amid Cold War pressures, turbulent oil markets and social upheaval over racism, women’s rights and America’s global role. After Presidency, Jimmy Carter established Carter Centre and started to work that it is said was inspired by his Camp David experience.

The Carters founded The Carter Center in 1982 as a first-of-its-kind base of operations, asserting themselves as international peacemakers and champions of democracy, public health and human rights.

"My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights and unselfish love," Chip Carter said in the statement.

Tributes, Condolences Pour in

Tributes poured in from White House leaders past, present and incoming.

"America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian," U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill said in a statement. "For anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning -- the good life -- study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility."

Bill Clinton said, Carter "worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world".

George W. Bush said Carter's legacy would "inspire Americans for generations," and Barack Obama said the former leader "taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hailed Carter as "a symbol of humanitarian efforts" for his role in brokering the 1978 Camp David Accords, predicting his work would "remain etched in the annals of history."

U.S. President Elect Donald Trump said Americans owed the Democrat "a debt of gratitude," later adding, in a second social media post, that "I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically."

One of Carter's defining foreign policy achievements -- negotiating the return of the Panama Canal to Panama -- has come back into focus as Trump has threatened to retake the channel.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.