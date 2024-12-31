2024 in Review: 84% Rise in Communal Riots in India

According to the Centre Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS) a total of 59 communal riots occurred in the year 2024, marking a sharp increase of 84% from 32 communal riots reported in the year 2023

Tuesday December 31, 2024 6:08 PM , CSSS Team

[According to the Centre Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS) monitoring of newspaper reports (Indian Express, Times of India, The Hindu, Shahafat, and Inquilab), 59 communal riots occurred in the year 2024, marking a sharp increase of 84% from 32 communal riots reported in the year 2023.

Maharashtra witnessed the highest number of communal riots (12), followed by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with seven each. It is interesting to note that Maharashtra has emerged as a communal hotbed in the year 2024 with highest number of communal riots and mob lynching incidents. These communal riots claimed 13 lives- three Hindus and ten Muslims.

The majority of communal riots were triggered during religious festivals or processions, including Pran Pratishthan at Ayodhya Ram Mandir (four riots in January), Saraswati Puja immersions (seven), Ganesh festivals (four), and Bakri Eid (two). This data underscores how religious celebrations are increasingly exploited as triggers for communal tensions and political mobilization.

In addition to the communal riots, 12 incidents of mob lynching were reported in the year 2024, resulting in 10 deaths: one Hindu, one Christian, and eight Muslims. While this represents a decline from 21 mob lynching incidents recorded in the year 2023, the persistence of these attacks remains a concern. Six of these lynchings were linked to cow vigilantism or accusations of cow slaughter.

Other cases of lynching were on the pretext of interfaith relationships and assaults targeting Muslims for their religious identity. Geographically, Maharashtra accounted for three lynchings, while Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh each reported two incidents, and Karnataka recorded one.

The data reveals a troubling trend: while mob lynching incidents decreased, communal riots reported as reported in these five newspapers surged by nearly 84%. Together, these developments signify an escalation of communal tensions and the marginalization of Muslims, further threatening the secular fabric of Indian society.

The rise in the number of communal riots can be attributed to the General Elections that were held in April/May in 2024 and state assembly elections in the states of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana. Similarly, the intervention of India Judiciary in calling upon on the state to take action against mob lynching especially after Hindus were victims of mob lynching have resulted in lesser incidents of mob lynching.

CSSS based on its annual monitoring has highlighted intensification and changes in trends of communal violence in India during 2024.

The year also saw a disturbing shift towards more institutionalized forms of violence, characterized primarily by attacks on places of religious worship and attempts by fringe Hindu right-wing groups to push for archeological surveys of historic mosques and dargahs, including the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

These actions reflect a concerted effort to reshape India’s socio-political and cultural landscape. This trend was accompanied by significant legislative changes, such as the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand and amendments to the Waqf Board Act.

Additionally, the use of bulldozers to demolish properties owned by Muslims without due legal process continued unabated from 2023, symbolizing state power being wielded disproportionately against the Muslim community.

Bulldozers in the years 2023 and 2024 have become synonymous with “collective punishment” meted out to the Muslims. Ironically, bulldozers are used to punish Muslims when they are victims of the same communal riots.

Furthermore, an increase in communal riots, particularly during religious festivals, has heightened concerns about the erosion of India’s secular and composite cultural fabric.

